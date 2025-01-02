Defense Minister: Bulgaria Awaits First F-16 Fighter Jets in 2025 Amid Optimistic Defense Outlook

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has expressed optimism about the prospects for Bulgaria’s armed forces in 2025, emphasizing that significant advancements have been made in the army's development. Speaking to journalists, Zapryanov highlighted that the upcoming year holds promise, particularly with expectations surrounding the country’s acquisition of its first F-16 combat aircraft.

Zapryanov noted that progress continues in preparing the military for the arrival of these aircraft. The training of Bulgarian pilots is advancing, with eight pilots expected to complete their training by the end of the year. Additionally, inspections and repairs at the Graf Ignatievo airbase are underway, focusing on certifying the facilities to meet operational requirements. While these developments are realistic, Zapryanov stressed that they demand substantial financial resources, particularly as understaffing remains a pressing issue for the Bulgarian army.

According to the acting defense minister, understaffing is most severe in the National Guard, which is currently only 38% manned, leaving a 62% shortfall. Zapryanov underlined the importance of social spending to address these staffing gaps, emphasizing that improving the army's personnel numbers requires targeted investment.

Addressing concerns about military salaries, Zapryanov refuted claims that salary increases are responsible for budgetary shortfalls, dismissing suggestions that they lead to a 3-4% rise in military spending. Instead, he explained that the Ministry of Defense has implemented a balanced approach to raising salaries by reallocating funds from capital expenditures. Zapryanov insisted that any financial issues within the defense budget are not related to personnel pay but stem from other factors.

Zapryanov also touched on potential changes within the Air Force's senior leadership, acknowledging that adjustments may be necessary. He revealed that plans for restructuring have been prepared, though he remains uncertain whether he will implement them himself or leave the decision to a future regular government. If a caretaker government remains in place, Zapryanov indicated he would be prepared to proceed with the proposed changes.

In summing up his outlook for the year, Zapryanov reiterated that the expected delivery of F-16 aircraft, along with ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of Bulgaria’s armed forces, represents a significant step forward for the country's defense sector. However, he stressed that sustained commitment and funding are essential to ensure continued progress.