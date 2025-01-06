Bulgarian Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Incident in Germany

A 57-year-old Bulgarian man, identified as Nikolay D., has been arrested in Germany and charged with attempted murder following a violent incident in mid-November. The crime, reported by German outlet Bild and cited by bTV, occurred in Hanover, where his 43-year-old girlfriend, Anka A., resides.

According to investigators, Nikolay D. traveled from Hamburg to visit his girlfriend. During the night, an argument reportedly broke out, possibly fueled by alcohol. The dispute escalated, and Anka A. was stabbed three times in the neck. After the attack, Nikolay fled the scene, leaving his girlfriend in a severely injured and helpless state.

Anka was later discovered and taken to the hospital. Medical professionals determined that the injuries were devastating, with the knife severing her spinal cord and damaging nerve endings. As a result, the 43-year-old woman is now almost completely paralyzed, unable to move from the neck down, and unable to speak, according to Bild.

Authorities apprehended Nikolay D. two weeks ago and formally charged him with attempted murder. The investigation into the incident continues as the victim remains hospitalized, facing significant long-term challenges.

