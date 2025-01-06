Bulgarian Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Incident in Germany
A 57-year-old Bulgarian man, identified as Nikolay D., has been arrested in Germany and charged with attempted murder following a violent incident in mid-November. The crime, reported by German outlet Bild and cited by bTV, occurred in Hanover, where his 43-year-old girlfriend, Anka A., resides.
According to investigators, Nikolay D. traveled from Hamburg to visit his girlfriend. During the night, an argument reportedly broke out, possibly fueled by alcohol. The dispute escalated, and Anka A. was stabbed three times in the neck. After the attack, Nikolay fled the scene, leaving his girlfriend in a severely injured and helpless state.
Anka was later discovered and taken to the hospital. Medical professionals determined that the injuries were devastating, with the knife severing her spinal cord and damaging nerve endings. As a result, the 43-year-old woman is now almost completely paralyzed, unable to move from the neck down, and unable to speak, according to Bild.
Authorities apprehended Nikolay D. two weeks ago and formally charged him with attempted murder. The investigation into the incident continues as the victim remains hospitalized, facing significant long-term challenges.
Sources:
- Bild
- bTV
Man Arrested for Arson at Sofia Central Station Resulting in Four Deaths
A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire on a Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) train carriage at Sofia Central Station that claimed the lives of four individuals and left two others seriously injured
Over €230,000 Found Wrapped Like Sandwiches in Car at Bulgaria Border
Customs officers from the Ruse Customs Department discovered over 230,000 euros wrapped in an unusual manner during an inspection of a passenger vehicle at the Danube Bridge 2 border checkpoint
Espionage Trial Reveals Bulgarian Spy’s Plans to Sell US Drones to China
Orlin Rusev, the leader of a Bulgarian espionage cell in the UK, discussed selling captured US-made drones to China
Speculation Grows: Is Ruja Ignatova Hiding in Cape Town?
Speculation has surfaced regarding Ruja Ignatova, the infamous Bulgarian "crypto queen" and founder of OneCoin, being sought in Cape Town
Seven Youths Brutally Attack Disabled Woman and Her Mother in Bulgaria
Seven minors and young individuals have been involved in a violent attack on a disabled woman and her elderly mother in the Bulgarian village of Pet Mogili
Tragic Shooting in Florida: Bulgarian Man Dies After Confrontation with Woman
A tragic incident unfolded on a road in Orlando, Florida, where a Bulgarian man lost his life after being shot in what authorities are investigating as a road rage incident