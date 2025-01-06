Bulgaria's President Radev Delays First Mandate in Effort to Avoid New Elections

Politics | January 6, 2025, Monday // 13:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Radev Delays First Mandate in Effort to Avoid New Elections

President Rumen Radev announced that he would extend the time before handing over the first mandate to form a regular government, expressing hope that political parties would work to avoid another round of elections. The President emphasized the need for politicians to prioritize the interests of the Bulgarian people rather than their own parties or voters, describing the current political behavior as irresponsible.

Speaking on the matter, Radev stated, “I will give a little more time, a few days, in the hope that negotiators will realize their responsibility extends to the entire Bulgarian population.” His remarks came after GERB announced they were halting negotiations to form a government.

Radev also addressed the election of the Prosecutor General, criticizing the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for its alleged dependencies and expired mandate. He argued that the current SJC should not elect the new Prosecutor General, particularly since there is only one candidate, a situation he believes undermines public trust in the judicial system.

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed optimism that an agreement could still be reached among political parties, pointing out that the formal procedures for handing over mandates have not yet started. Glavchev added that it is premature to discuss the possibility of new elections.

These developments unfolded during the traditional Epiphany ritual in Sofia, where the battle banners, flags, and sacred banners of the Bulgarian Army were consecrated. The blessing was performed by His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan Daniil of Sofia, marking a significant moment in the ceremony. The event was attended by various state and political leaders, further underscoring its importance.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

