Moldova and Transnistria Face Energy Crisis as Russian Gas Deliveries End

World » EU | January 6, 2025, Monday // 11:24
Since the beginning of 2025, Moldova, including the breakaway pro-Russian region of Transnistria, has been grappling with a severe energy crisis following the cessation of gas deliveries by Russian gas giant Gazprom. The move has left parts of the country without heating and water, as temperatures hover around freezing.

Transnistria, which declared independence from Moldova after a brief conflict in 1992, continues to rely heavily on Gazprom for energy, particularly gas for heating and industry. Despite Moldova diversifying its energy sources in recent years, Transnistria's dependence on Russian gas remains intact. As a result, the halt in supplies has left the region facing significant hardships. In Transnistria, approximately 72,000 private households have lost access to gas, and over 1,500 apartment buildings are without heating or water.

Moldova, however, has significantly reduced its dependency on Russian gas. New pipeline connections allow the country to rely on alternative supplies, particularly from the EU. Yet, the halt in gas deliveries has still caused significant disruptions. Moldova continues to meet its electricity needs largely through domestic production and imports, particularly from Romania. While power shortages have been avoided so far, a 75% increase in electricity tariffs has been implemented in response to the rising costs.

In Transnistria, authorities have imposed rolling blackouts and severely restricted heating. Local industry has come to a halt, and the region’s leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has urged residents to gather firewood for warmth. Despite Moldova offering to help Transnistria with emergency aid, including generators and access to gas on international markets, Transnistria has reportedly rejected these offers.

The energy crisis in Moldova is tied to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. Moldova’s reliance on a gas-fueled power station in Transnistria, which supplies about two-thirds of Moldova's electricity, has exposed the vulnerability of Moldova’s energy grid. The Moldovan government has faced criticism over its handling of the energy crisis, and rising electricity prices in the country have sparked dissatisfaction.

The situation is complicated by Russia's ongoing influence in Transnistria. While Moldova has taken steps to secure alternative energy supplies for the region, Transnistria’s leadership is hoping for the resumption of Russian gas deliveries. If the region accepts Moldova’s offer for alternative supplies, it would risk increasing its dependence on the very state it seeks to separate from. This would also undermine Russia's influence in the region, a scenario that Moscow is keen to avoid.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has assured that there are no immediate security of supply concerns for Europe. However, the spike in energy prices in Moldova’s neighboring countries, Romania and Bulgaria, has raised alarm, as these nations are also facing high power prices relative to the rest of the EU.

This crisis is not unprecedented for Moldova. In 2022, Gazprom had already reduced gas deliveries to the country, leading to significant electricity shortages. The European Commission provided Moldova with €250 million in aid to help manage the situation. Moldova’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources, including a shift to EU suppliers, are part of a broader effort to mitigate the risks of further disruptions.

