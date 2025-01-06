As Trump’s Inauguration Nears, Pardons for January 6 Rioters Loom Large

As the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump approaches, there is growing speculation over whether he will grant pardons to individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots. More than 1,500 individuals have faced legal charges related to the attack, and Trump has suggested he may prioritize legal relief for them once in office.

In a recent interview, Trump criticized the treatment of his supporters, describing the justice system as "corrupt" and vowing to take swift action to address their cases. He pledged that on his first day as president, he would focus on bringing legal relief to those involved in the January 6 events, whom he claimed had been subjected to a "very nasty system." Trump emphasized that he would act quickly to resolve their cases, calling their conditions "filthy" and unfit for a justice system. He also hinted that there could be exceptions for individuals he described as "radical" or "crazy."

During his campaign, Trump frequently raised the issue of the January 6 riots and the subsequent legal consequences, framing the individuals involved as victims of a broken system. At a March 2024 rally, he referred to those imprisoned for their roles in the attack as "hostages," asserting that they were being held unjustly. He made a similar statement on Truth Social, writing that his first actions as president would include pardoning those involved in the riots, calling them "wrongfully imprisoned."

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged more than 1,350 people across nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach. The rioters, who stormed the Capitol to protest the 2020 election results, have faced various legal consequences. Of those charged, over 560 have been sentenced, with at least 335 serving time in prison. Trump's continued support for those involved in the riots could potentially lead to a significant shift in the legal outcomes for many individuals still facing charges.

