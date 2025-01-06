In One Week Five Migrants Lost Their Lives in Bulgaria's Strandzha Mountain

In the past week, five migrants have tragically lost their lives in the Strandzha mountain area near the "Indzhe Voyvoda" settlement, as confirmed by Dr. Galina Mileva, head of the Forensic Medicine department at the University Hospital in Burgas. These individuals, aged between 17 and 25, were discovered following reports and were found to have crossed into Bulgaria illegally. The bodies, often difficult to identify due to the lack of documentation, have added to the already overflowing morgue in Burgas, further complicating the work of forensic doctors.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy named Ahmad from Egypt, was identified by his cousin, Mohamed Samra, after his body was found in the forests of Strandzha. Ahmad had dreamed of reaching Italy, where his brother lives, and had set off on the dangerous journey with several other young migrants. His cousin described him as a lively, football-loving teenager who sought better work opportunities in Europe, driven by the tough job market in Egypt. Ahmad had not shared his plans to travel illegally, instead hoping to surprise his cousin in Europe. His cousin was unaware of his dangerous intentions until after losing contact with him, later learning through social media that a body had been discovered in Strandzha.

The migrant’s family is now in the process of identifying his body at the Burgas morgue. The same procedure will be followed for the other two deceased migrants. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has refrained from commenting on the case, citing ongoing pre-trial proceedings. However, the Mission Wings Foundation, involved in the case, has disputed some reports, claiming that the victims were much younger than initially stated and accusing authorities of withholding key information.

Ahmad’s cousin, along with other family members, traveled to Bulgaria to identify the body. The search for another relative who was part of the same group of migrants has led to their discovery in Turkey. The tragedy has shed light on the plight of other young migrants, many of whom are believed to be missing after entering Bulgaria. The Mission Wings Foundation has become aware of numerous similar cases, where young boys from Egypt and other countries have embarked on perilous journeys, with many presumed lost in the treacherous border regions.

