Zelensky Reveals Plans for Peace Talks: First with Trump, Then Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that discussions to end the war will prioritize talks with US President-elect Donald Trump following his inauguration, with subsequent negotiations involving Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky emphasized that strong security guarantees for Ukraine from the US leader would be a precondition for any dialogue with Russia. He highlighted that achieving a ceasefire without these guarantees could place Trump in a politically challenging position, drawing parallels to his own experiences in 2019.

Zelensky also stressed the need for European involvement in the process, noting that European leaders closely monitor Ukraine's interactions with the US. He reiterated his belief that pressure on Putin is essential to ending the war, dismissing the idea that the Russian leader would stop the conflict voluntarily. Zelensky characterized Putin as "deaf," asserting that he thrives on being legitimized rather than isolated.

Zelensky also touched on Ukraine's domestic situation, stating that elections cannot occur until the war ends or significant legislative changes are made. The logistical challenges of enabling 8.5 million displaced Ukrainians and soldiers to vote were cited as key obstacles. He acknowledged the potential for online voting but warned of risks like cyberattacks. The president noted societal resistance to holding elections during the ongoing conflict, underscoring the complexity of ensuring fair participation for those in occupied territories.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Russian forces have intensified operations east of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, with reports of efforts to encircle the city from the northeast. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have advanced into several villages in the area, including Vozdvyzhenka and Tymofiivka. The ISW reported Russian claims of further advances toward Baranivka and Zelene Pole, though these have not been independently verified.

In response, Ukrainian forces have launched offensive operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Pro-Russian bloggers and officials have reported Ukrainian advancements in the Sudzha district, with troops moving toward Bolshoye Soldatskoye and deploying armored vehicles. Ukrainian officials, including Andrii Yermak, head of the President's Office, expressed satisfaction at Russia facing consequences for its actions. Ukrainian military leadership recently visited the Kursk front, acknowledging the efforts of their troops.

Amid these developments, Putin expressed readiness for potential talks with Trump, while Trump reiterated his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. Despite this, Zelensky underscored that peace must come through strength, reflecting a shared sentiment with Trump about the importance of a strong stance in negotiations.

