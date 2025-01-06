Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Holds Onto World No. 10 Spot Despite Injury

Sports | January 6, 2025, Monday // 09:19
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains ranked number 10 in the world in the latest ATP rankings, despite being unable to defend the points from his Brisbane title due to injury. The Bulgarian tennis star, with 3,200 points, narrowly maintains his position ahead of 11th-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has five fewer points.

This week, Dimitrov is focusing on recovering from his injury as he prepares for the Australian Open. The tournament draw will take place on January 9, with the main event starting in Melbourne on January 12. Dimitrov is set to be seeded tenth in the competition.

In the ATP rankings, Adrian Andreev is the second-highest-ranked Bulgarian at 217th but suffered a loss in the Melbourne qualifiers. Other Bulgarians in the top 500 include Dimitar Kuzmanov at 336th, Petr Nesterov at 440th, and Yanaki Milev at 500th. Nineteen-year-old Iliyan Radulov has achieved a career-high ranking of 539th after climbing three places.

At the top of the ATP rankings,Jannik Sinner leads, followed by Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.

In the WTA rankings, Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria’s top female player, has dropped three spots to 56th after recording her second loss of the season in Hobart against Greet Minnen. Gergana Topalova ranks 341st, while Lia Karatancheva holds the 347th position. Other Bulgarians in the top 500 include Izabella Shinnikova at 365th and Rositsa Dencheva at 466th.

Aryna Sabalenka, the Brisbane champion, continues to lead the WTA rankings, followed by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Gauff recently defeated Swiatek in the United Cup final to secure her place among the top three.

