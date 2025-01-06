Epiphany in Bulgaria: Holy Rituals, Icy Waters, and the Blessing of Battle Flags

Today, Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany, one of the most significant Christian holidays, marked with solemn church services across the country. The holiday commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River, during which the Divine Trinity—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit—was revealed to the world. A Great Blessing of Water is performed in Orthodox churches, and believers take home small amounts of the sanctified water.

In many places, priests throw a cross into nearby reservoirs to bless the waters. Young men compete to retrieve the cross, a tradition symbolizing grace and faith. Father Yordan Bozhilov, a priest at the "St. Petka" temple in Sofia's Orlandovtsi district, explained that this act embodies a blessing for both individuals and communities. Participants like Anton Kirchev and Bozhidar Zlatkov shared their dedication to the ritual, highlighting the importance of faith and the spiritual strength required to dive into icy waters for the cross.

This year, in Kalofer, the traditional men’s dance in the frigid waters of the Tundzha River once again drew participants and spectators. According to custom, the cross was entrusted to the youngest dancer. Participants expressed their motivation, noting the symbolic importance of the act for their loved ones and their community.

On Epiphany, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church also celebrates the name day of individuals bearing names such as Jordan, Bistra, Bozhidar, Boyko, and their derivatives. The day holds additional significance as the Bulgarian Army performs its traditional blessing of battle flags and sacred banners. This solemn ritual will take place across all garrisons, with the main ceremony in Sofia starting at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

The event is steeped in faith and tradition, with Father Bozhilov describing the baptism of Christ as the moment when the Father is heard, the Spirit is seen, and the Son connects directly with humanity. The day remains a profound expression of devotion and community spirit throughout Bulgaria.

