Stalemate in Bulgarian Politics: GERB Halts Talks, New Elections Likely

GERB announced it is ending negotiations after failing to reach an agreement with "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) on the composition of a potential government and the nomination for Prime Minister. This decision followed a meeting of negotiating teams from GERB, DB, BSP - United Left, and "There is Such a People" (TISP) in the National Assembly, as reported by GERB's press center.

Initially, GERB proposed its leader, Boyko Borissov, as Prime Minister, but this nomination was rejected by DB. In response, GERB put forward Rosen Zhelyazkov as a second candidate. However, DB also declined to support Zhelyazkov, prompting GERB to terminate the negotiations. GERB expressed gratitude to BSP and TISP for their constructive participation in the discussions.

The situation mirrors past political stalemates, with GERB ending cabinet talks and raising the likelihood of the country heading to an eighth consecutive election. GERB has attributed the breakdown of negotiations to DB’s refusal to accept their proposed candidates for Prime Minister.

In their official statement, GERB reiterated that no consensus was reached with DB regarding the government’s composition or the Prime Minister’s nomination. They thanked BSP and TISP for maintaining a constructive tone during the talks, but noted that progress was ultimately halted due to DB’s stance.

DB, however, offered a different perspective in a statement shared on social media. They clarified that as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday when the latest round of negotiations concluded, there was no indication of GERB intending to terminate the talks. According to DB, the discussions on joint governance were at an advanced stage, albeit incomplete. They emphasized their consistent position that discussions on the government’s composition, including the Prime Minister’s role, should follow a finalized agreement and a leadership meeting.

DB also reaffirmed their stance that the Prime Minister should be a non-partisan figure acceptable to all parties. They expressed surprise upon learning about GERB’s decision to end the negotiations through media reports. Despite the advanced progress, DB noted that the abrupt termination of talks mirrored previous patterns in GERB’s handling of negotiations.

Political analyst Rumyana Kolarova noted that if a deal were to happen, it might involve an agreement related to Chief Prosecutor Sarafov and Rosen Zhelyazkov for the position of prime minister. However, she expressed doubt that a new government would be formed.

Daniel Smilov, another political analyst, shared a similar outlook, saying that the situation is reminiscent of a country able to endure hardships without a government for a few more months. He also pointed to the timing of the negotiations, suggesting that elections are inevitable in April.

Maria Pirgova commented on the lack of a concrete agenda, pointing out that there are no discussions about policy areas like healthcare or education. Kolarova added that GERB seems to have moved past their association with Delyan Peevski, hinting at a shift in the party's approach.

Pirgova also expressed concern over Bulgaria's lag in crucial areas such as European fund utilization and economic development, stating that the country is falling behind.

