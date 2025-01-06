Mostly Sunny Day Ahead for Bulgaria, Fog in Some Areas

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Day Ahead for Bulgaria, Fog in Some Areas @Pixabay

On January 6, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather accompanied by high clouds. The Danube region, the valleys, and the western parts of the Upper Thracian Plain will see foggy conditions. Morning temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C, with Sofia also dipping to minus 5°C. During the day, temperatures will rise, reaching between 7°C and 12°C nationwide, while Sofia will see highs around 6°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be sunny with high clouds. A light to moderate south-southwesterly wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging from 9°C to 11°C.

In the mountains, the day will be mostly sunny with occasional high clouds. A moderate westerly wind will blow, bringing temperatures to about 10°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and around 4°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

