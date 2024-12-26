Bulgaria Discards Over 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Costing 145 Million Leva

Bulgaria has spent over 145 million leva on Covid-19 vaccines that were discarded between 2022 and 2024, according to Acting Minister of Health Galya Kondeva. This information was revealed in a response to a question posed by MP Viktor Papazov, which was published on the National Assembly's website.

During this period, more than 5 million doses of vaccines produced by seven different companies were wasted. The reasons for the disposal included expired expiration dates, unused multi-dose vials, and vaccines that were either broken or improperly stored.

The scrapping process is carried out annually by special commissions within the health inspectorates and the Ministry of Health, as outlined in the minister's response. Additionally, vaccination against Covid-19 remains available for anyone who requests it, whether individuals or parents on behalf of their children.

It is also worth noting that since July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has stopped publishing daily updates on the number of people vaccinated. Instead, weekly reports are now provided by the regional health inspections, offering a summary of the individuals who have received the vaccine through the local immunization offices.

