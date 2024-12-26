Bulgaria Discards Over 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Costing 145 Million Leva
Bulgaria has spent over 145 million leva on Covid-19 vaccines that were discarded between 2022 and 2024, according to Acting Minister of Health Galya Kondeva. This information was revealed in a response to a question posed by MP Viktor Papazov, which was published on the National Assembly's website.
During this period, more than 5 million doses of vaccines produced by seven different companies were wasted. The reasons for the disposal included expired expiration dates, unused multi-dose vials, and vaccines that were either broken or improperly stored.
The scrapping process is carried out annually by special commissions within the health inspectorates and the Ministry of Health, as outlined in the minister's response. Additionally, vaccination against Covid-19 remains available for anyone who requests it, whether individuals or parents on behalf of their children.
It is also worth noting that since July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has stopped publishing daily updates on the number of people vaccinated. Instead, weekly reports are now provided by the regional health inspections, offering a summary of the individuals who have received the vaccine through the local immunization offices.
Sources:
- Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
- OFFNews
Investigative Overview of Peptides for Bone Research
Peptides, short chains of amino acids, have been extensively studied for their potential role in mitigating bone degradation.
Bulgaria Faces Nursing Shortage as Over 10% of Nurses Have Left in the Past Decade
Bulgaria has experienced a significant decline in its nursing workforce, with over 10% of nurses lost in the past decade
One-Third of European Countries Have No National Plan for Patient Safety, WHO Warns
The World Health Organization's (WHO) European office has released a groundbreaking report highlighting the connection between healthcare quality and overall health outcomes in its 53 Member States
Flu Cases in Bulgaria Expected to Surge After Holidays
Bulgaria has recorded 17 cases of flu out of 157 tested samples over the past week, representing about 11%, according to Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev
Bulgaria Advises Screen Time Limits to Protect Children's Health
Bulgaria's Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has issued a set of recommendations regarding children’s screen time
20% of European Households Face Catastrophic Health Spending
A new WHO digital platform, UHC Watch, reveals that up to 20% of households across Europe experience catastrophic health spending