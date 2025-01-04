Historic Conviction: Trump Faces January Sentencing Without Penalty

World | January 4, 2025, Saturday // 10:20
Historic Conviction: Trump Faces January Sentencing Without Penalty

Donald Trump is set to be sentenced on January 10 in a criminal case involving hush money payments to a porn actor and falsification of business records, a New York judge ruled. However, Trump will not face legal penalties following his conviction, according to CNN.

Judge Juan Merchan upheld Trump’s conviction and confirmed the sentencing date while suggesting the case has reached its conclusion. Trump’s legal team had appealed to overturn the jury’s verdict, citing his reelection campaign. In his ruling, Merchan stated that imposing no penalty would bring "finality" to the matter and allow Trump to focus on appealing the conviction.

Merchan described an unconditional discharge as the most appropriate resolution, ensuring the case concludes while preserving Trump’s right to appeal. The judge also noted Trump could participate in the sentencing remotely, addressing concerns about the physical and mental demands during his transition as president-elect.

Legal analysts highlighted the strategic nature of the ruling. CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig observed that announcing no punishment and holding the sentencing virtually undermines potential arguments from Trump’s legal team that the process imposes undue burden.

The conviction stems from a May 2024 verdict finding Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges were connected to a hush money payment made by his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to suppress claims of an alleged affair, which Trump denies. Trump has vowed to appeal the decision.

This case marked a historic moment, making Trump the first US president to be convicted of a felony.

Source: CNN

 
