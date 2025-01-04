Sofia Commemorates 147 Years Since Liberation from Ottoman Rule

Today marks the 147th anniversary of Sofia's liberation from Ottoman rule. To honor the occasion, the Sofia Municipality announced plans to lay wreaths at key monuments, including the "Bulgarian Volunteer," "Tsar Liberator," and the monument to General Gurko.

The day’s commemorative events began at 10:00 a.m. with flowers being placed at the "Bulgarian Volunteer" monument. Later, at noon, a historical reenactment will take place in "Severen" Park, near the entrance from the "Svoboda" residential area on "Narodni Buditeli" Street. Organized by the "Nadezhda" district, the National Union "Unity" Association, and the United Balkans Association, the reenactment highlighted the historical significance of the day.

A thanksgiving prayer service will be held at the Metropolitan Church "St. Nedelya," officiated by His Holiness the Metropolitan of Sofia and Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Sofia's liberation. The Regional History Museum - Sofia also contributed by sharing details of the city’s liberation on its official website.

On January 4, 1878, the first Russian troops entered Sofia under the command of General Joseph Gurko, as part of the Western detachment of the Russian army. They were warmly greeted by citizens at Koru-Cheshme Square, now known as St. Nedelya Square. A teacher, Mikhail Bubotinov, welcomed the troops with a formal address on behalf of the people of Sofia. Following their arrival, a thanksgiving prayer service was held in honor of the Russian soldiers at the Cathedral Church "St. Nedelya," attended by General Gurko and Major General Otto Rauch.

These events remain a poignant reminder of Sofia’s liberation and its significance in Bulgaria's history.

Source: Sofia Municipality