A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in December revealed that 38 percent of Ukrainians are willing to accept territorial concessions in exchange for peace. This marks a noticeable increase compared to previous months, reflecting a shift in public opinion over the course of the past year.

The survey also showed a decline in the number of Ukrainians opposing any territorial compromises. In December, 51 percent expressed resistance to such concessions, down from 58 percent in October. Between May 2022 and May 2023, opposition to compromises with Russia was overwhelmingly high, ranging between 82 and 87 percent, while those open to concessions remained at just 8-10 percent during the same period.

However, the data highlights a steady trend of changing attitudes. By the end of 2023, 19 percent of Ukrainians supported territorial compromises. This figure rose to 26 percent in February 2024, 32 percent in May, and reached 38 percent by the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in the first three days of 2025, Russia launched over 300 drones and approximately 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, against Ukraine. Although many of these weapons were intercepted, Zelensky stressed the need to continually replenish supplies of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups to maintain Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

On the other side, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems shot down 16 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, underscoring the ongoing intensity of the conflict.

