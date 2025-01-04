38% of Ukrainians Support Territorial Concessions – Is the Tide Turning?

World » UKRAINE | January 4, 2025, Saturday // 10:02
Bulgaria: 38% of Ukrainians Support Territorial Concessions – Is the Tide Turning?

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in December revealed that 38 percent of Ukrainians are willing to accept territorial concessions in exchange for peace. This marks a noticeable increase compared to previous months, reflecting a shift in public opinion over the course of the past year.

The survey also showed a decline in the number of Ukrainians opposing any territorial compromises. In December, 51 percent expressed resistance to such concessions, down from 58 percent in October. Between May 2022 and May 2023, opposition to compromises with Russia was overwhelmingly high, ranging between 82 and 87 percent, while those open to concessions remained at just 8-10 percent during the same period.

However, the data highlights a steady trend of changing attitudes. By the end of 2023, 19 percent of Ukrainians supported territorial compromises. This figure rose to 26 percent in February 2024, 32 percent in May, and reached 38 percent by the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in the first three days of 2025, Russia launched over 300 drones and approximately 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, against Ukraine. Although many of these weapons were intercepted, Zelensky stressed the need to continually replenish supplies of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups to maintain Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

On the other side, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems shot down 16 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, underscoring the ongoing intensity of the conflict.

Sources:

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, peace, Russia

Related Articles:

China Prevented Russia from Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Russia had seriously considered using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine, but China intervened, advising against such a move

World » Ukraine | January 4, 2025, Saturday // 11:12

Zelensky: Trump Could Help End the War, but Challenges Remain

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in ending the war with Russia

World » Ukraine | January 3, 2025, Friday // 10:28

With Ukraine Gas Transit Cut, TurkStream Remains Europe's Last Russian Corridor

The termination of Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine marks a significant shift in Europe's energy landscape

World » EU | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 17:16

Ukraine Launches "Grain from Ukraine" Fund to Aid Syria's Stabilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the establishment of the "Grain from Ukraine" fund, aiming to support efforts to stabilize Syria by providing security and economic opportunities

World » Ukraine | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 15:01

Intense Urban Combat in Novovasylivka as Russia Advances in Donetsk

Intense fighting continues in Novovasylivka, a village located south of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Gas Transit Agreement Ends: Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flow

Ukraine has ceased the transit of Russian natural gas as of the morning of 1 January, transitioning its gas transmission system to operate without transit.

World » Ukraine | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 11:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

China Prevented Russia from Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Russia had seriously considered using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine, but China intervened, advising against such a move

World » Ukraine | January 4, 2025, Saturday // 11:12

Zelensky: Trump Could Help End the War, but Challenges Remain

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in ending the war with Russia

World » Ukraine | January 3, 2025, Friday // 10:28

Ukraine Launches "Grain from Ukraine" Fund to Aid Syria's Stabilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the establishment of the "Grain from Ukraine" fund, aiming to support efforts to stabilize Syria by providing security and economic opportunities

World » Ukraine | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 15:01

Intense Urban Combat in Novovasylivka as Russia Advances in Donetsk

Intense fighting continues in Novovasylivka, a village located south of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Gas Transit Agreement Ends: Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flow

Ukraine has ceased the transit of Russian natural gas as of the morning of 1 January, transitioning its gas transmission system to operate without transit.

World » Ukraine | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 11:12

Kursk Offensive Strains Ukrainian Troops as NATO Warns of Hybrid Attacks

Ukrainian forces are facing a precarious situation in Kursk Oblast, where they risk losing much of the territory gained during the swift offensive in August

World » Ukraine | December 29, 2024, Sunday // 12:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria