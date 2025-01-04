China Prevented Russia from Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Russia had seriously considered using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine, but China intervened, advising against such a move
A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in December revealed that 38 percent of Ukrainians are willing to accept territorial concessions in exchange for peace. This marks a noticeable increase compared to previous months, reflecting a shift in public opinion over the course of the past year.
The survey also showed a decline in the number of Ukrainians opposing any territorial compromises. In December, 51 percent expressed resistance to such concessions, down from 58 percent in October. Between May 2022 and May 2023, opposition to compromises with Russia was overwhelmingly high, ranging between 82 and 87 percent, while those open to concessions remained at just 8-10 percent during the same period.
However, the data highlights a steady trend of changing attitudes. By the end of 2023, 19 percent of Ukrainians supported territorial compromises. This figure rose to 26 percent in February 2024, 32 percent in May, and reached 38 percent by the end of last year.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in the first three days of 2025, Russia launched over 300 drones and approximately 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, against Ukraine. Although many of these weapons were intercepted, Zelensky stressed the need to continually replenish supplies of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups to maintain Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
On the other side, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems shot down 16 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, underscoring the ongoing intensity of the conflict.
Sources:
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Russia had seriously considered using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine, but China intervened, advising against such a move
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in ending the war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the establishment of the "Grain from Ukraine" fund, aiming to support efforts to stabilize Syria by providing security and economic opportunities
Intense fighting continues in Novovasylivka, a village located south of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine has ceased the transit of Russian natural gas as of the morning of 1 January, transitioning its gas transmission system to operate without transit.
Ukrainian forces are facing a precarious situation in Kursk Oblast, where they risk losing much of the territory gained during the swift offensive in August
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability