2025: A Year of Change for Bulgaria’s Workforce with Growing Demand for New Skills

The labor market in Bulgaria had a strong performance in the past year, marked by historically low unemployment rates and a notable 28% increase in wages. The average salary in the country stands at 2,200 leva (1,100 euros), with wages in Sofia reaching about 3,000 leva. These positive trends are expected to continue in 2025, according to Georgi Parvanov from the Bulgarian Employment Confederation in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR.

Parvanov predicts a slight rise in unemployment next year, reaching around 6-7%, but wages will remain on an upward trajectory. He forecasts that the average salary in Bulgaria will increase to approximately 2,400 leva, while Sofia could see salaries rise to 3,400 leva. The demand for workers will continue to focus on traditional sectors like education, healthcare, and outsourcing. However, there will also be growing demand in newer fields such as cybersecurity, as well as a significant shortage of accountants and financial professionals.

Despite the high number of young graduates in accounting, many are reluctant to pursue careers in the field, contributing to the personnel gap. Parvanov emphasizes that 2025 will be a year of substantial shifts in Bulgaria's labor market, with new challenges and opportunities shaping the most in-demand professions and sectors experiencing workforce shortages.

A key trend expected to emerge is the need for retraining. Parvanov noted that while many people are resistant to changing their professional paths, economic shifts and technological advancements will make retraining crucial for staying competitive in the labor market.

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to expand, according to Parvanov. While AI may displace some routine jobs, it will also create new job opportunities and positively impact the labor market in the short term. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into various industries, it will complement human work rather than replace it entirely.

Bulgaria’s recent accession to Schengen opens up new prospects for labor mobility, making it easier for Bulgarians to work in neighboring countries such as Greece and Romania. While this may offer greater opportunities for Bulgarian workers, it also introduces potential competition, particularly in sectors like tourism and border regions.

The "beta" generation, a new wave of workers, is expected to bring further change. This generation will be more technologically adept and environmentally conscious, with a preference for a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. As this generation enters the workforce, employers will face evolving expectations, including a higher openness to new technologies and careers.

