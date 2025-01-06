Bulgaria's Banking Sector Faces Increased Costs as Non-Performing Loans Surge

Business » FINANCE | January 5, 2025, Sunday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Banking Sector Faces Increased Costs as Non-Performing Loans Surge @Pixabay

Bulgaria’s banking sector is bracing for an increase in non-performing loans (NPLs), as the cost of covering potential bad debts has nearly doubled in 2024. According to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the provisions for impairment of financial assets reached 578 million leva by the end of November, a significant rise compared to 275 million leva in the same period last year. This surge in expenses has been a concern for the central bank, which has repeatedly warned commercial banks about the growing risks of bad loans amid a credit boom and easy access to financing. To mitigate the situation, the BNB has tightened certain regulations, including stricter requirements for creditworthiness assessments and provisioning.

The increase in provisions has had a direct impact on the profitability of Bulgarian banks, which saw a notable slowdown in earnings growth last year. By the end of November 2024, bank profits amounted to 3.3 billion leva, a decrease of 32 million leva or 1% compared to the same period in 2023. While December may bring improvements, it is unlikely that banks will surpass the over 3.4 billion leva profit recorded the previous year. Over the past several years, the banking sector had seen impressive growth, with profits soaring by 50-70%.

Despite the rise in provisions for bad loans, the banking sector has managed to generate solid revenue. In the first 11 months of 2024, banks collected 6.119 billion leva in interest from loans, while interest expenses on deposits were only 1.056 billion leva. This resulted in a net interest income of over 5 billion leva, reflecting a 14% increase from the previous year. Additionally, net income from fees and commissions grew by 8%, reaching 1.466 billion leva.

In response to the growing profits in the banking sector, the caretaker government introduced a measure to impose an additional tax on banks’ excess profits to help cover the anticipated increase in public spending for 2025. This tax would target the profits arising from higher interest rates on loans while depositors continue to earn little to no return on their savings. Several other EU nations have implemented similar taxes, prompting the Ministry of Finance to forecast revenue of over 800 million leva from this measure.

However, just before the draft law on the state budget for 2025 was presented to the National Assembly, the government decided to remove the proposed tax. Former deputy Vladislav Panev revealed in an interview with Nova TV that he had been informed of a secret meeting between bank representatives and Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning, where the request to drop the “excess profit” tax was made. Assen Vassilev, co-chair of "We Continue the Change" and former Finance Minister, confirmed that the caretaker cabinet’s draft budget had been largely influenced by Peevski.

Sources:

  • Nova TV
  • econ.bg
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: loans, Bulgaria, banking

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Risks Losing 9 Billion Euros Due to Delays in Recovery and Resilience Plan

|

In One Week Five Migrants Lost Their Lives in Bulgaria's Strandzha Mountain

|

Epiphany in Bulgaria: Holy Rituals, Icy Waters, and the Blessing of Battle Flags

|

Mostly Sunny Day Ahead for Bulgaria, Fog in Some Areas

|

2025: A Year of Change for Bulgaria’s Workforce with Growing Demand for New Skills

|

Bulgaria Faces Challenges in Social Spending, Education, and Healthcare

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Risks Losing 9 Billion Euros Due to Delays in Recovery and Resilience Plan

Atanas Pekanov, the former Deputy Prime Minister for the Management of European Funds during the Donev Caretaker Cabinet, warned that Bulgaria stands to lose out on significant financial support

Business » Finance | January 6, 2025, Monday // 12:02

Mixed Results for Bulgaria in 2024: Budget Deficit on Target, Social Issues Persist

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance projects a budget deficit of approximately 6.1 billion leva for 2024, equating to 3% of the anticipated GDP

Business » Finance | January 3, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Faces Prolonged Delay in Eurozone Entry Amid Fiscal Concerns

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has expressed concerns about Bulgaria’s eurozone prospects, warning that the country may be moving away from joining for years, potentially indefinitely

Business » Finance | December 31, 2024, Tuesday // 17:09

Bulgaria's Minimum Wage to Increase by 15.4% in 2025 Amid Budget Uncertainty

Bulgaria's minimum wage is set to rise to 1,077 leva (550 euros) from January 2025, despite the absence of an adopted budget for the year

Business » Finance | December 29, 2024, Sunday // 09:08

Bulgarians Divided on Eurozone Membership: 46% Support, 46% Oppose

Bulgarians are currently divided on the issue of joining the eurozone, with 46% in favor and an equal 46% against

Business » Finance | December 25, 2024, Wednesday // 10:57

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Inflation Criteria, But Budget Deficit Remains a Challenge

Bulgaria is showing significant progress towards meeting the criteria for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria