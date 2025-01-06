Record-Setting Ski Season in Bulgaria Draws Thousands of Tourists

Bulgaria's ski resorts are operating at full capacity this winter season, thanks to an early snowfall that helped kick off the season. In Bansko, the slopes were opened on St. Nicholas Day, with the official start of the season following shortly after. Other ski centers across the country have also started welcoming visitors, although many will rely on artificial snow to maintain a stable cover on the slopes throughout the winter months. The Ministry of Tourism expects a 5% increase in tourists during the upcoming snowy season.

The ski season is anticipated to bring approximately 1.7 million foreign visitors to Bulgaria, with the country benefiting from its recent Schengen membership. This is expected to make travel easier, especially for Romanian and Greek tourists who are frequent visitors to Bulgaria's ski resorts. The increase in tourists is likely to provide a boost to both the ski tourism sector and the broader tourism industry, which expects to exceed 3 billion leva in revenues this winter, including from city, wellness, and spa tourism. Despite inflation and rising costs, the industry is expected to surpass the record figures of 2019.

About 300,000 foreign tourists are expected to choose Bulgaria for their ski vacations this year, with the British, Israeli, and Romanian visitors being the most numerous. However, the increase in VAT rates, from 9% to 20%, has resulted in a 10-15% rise in the prices of some services, including lift tickets.

In Vitosha, just 30 minutes from Sofia, tourists are enjoying winter activities on six slopes of varying difficulty, totaling 29 kilometers. The ski area features chairlifts reaching the higher parts of the mountain, and the Vitosha Tulip slope is offering evening skiing from Wednesday to Saturday. A one-day lift ticket for adults costs 55 leva, and for children under 12, it's 40 leva. Season tickets are priced at 700 leva.

Bansko, one of the most popular ski destinations in Eastern Europe, has seen a significant influx of tourists. The ski centers of Chalin Valog and Shiligarnika offer 20 slopes across 70 kilometers, with modern gondola lifts providing easy access. The cost for a daily lift ticket is 110 leva for adults and 55 leva for children, while the season ticket is priced at 1,900 leva.

Pamporovo, known for being the sunniest ski resort in Bulgaria, offers a family-friendly winter experience. The resort has 60 kilometers of slopes, snowboarding and sledding areas, as well as cross-country skiing trails. A new six-seater lift at the Malina ski center allows for a high capacity of 3,000 people per hour. A one-day lift ticket costs 98 leva for adults and 59 leva for children, with season tickets available for 3,000 leva.

Borovets, the first mountain resort in the Balkans, continues to attract visitors who enjoy alpine skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing. Located just 70 kilometers from Sofia, it features modern ski areas with a total of 42 kilometers of slopes and a lift capacity of 14,400 people per hour. The daily lift ticket for adults is 90 leva, and for children, it is 55 leva. Season passes are available for 1,700 leva. The resort ensures a smooth experience with minimal waiting times due to its efficient infrastructure.

