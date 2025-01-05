Bulgaria and Romania Remove Border Check Requirements for Parents Traveling with Children to Greece

Starting from January 1, 2025, travelers with children no longer need to provide declarations of consent from absent parents when crossing into Greece and Romania, as announced by Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Border Police. This change applies to travel to these two countries, following the removal of land border checks between Bulgaria, Romania, and the Schengen area.

However, the requirement for such declarations still stands for trips to countries outside the EU, as well as for border crossings with North Macedonia and Serbia.

Zlatanov shared that the transition into the Schengen area was peaceful, noting that the first night passed without incident. Some drivers, accustomed to border checks, waited unnecessarily at the Danube Bridge-Ruse checkpoint when they didn’t see officers. He also explained that while border controls have been eliminated at the Bulgarian-Greek border, both Bulgarian and Greek authorities will continue random checks in the 30-kilometer zone prior to the checkpoints for preventive measures.

From now on, the authorities in the European Union, including Bulgaria, can introduce thematic controls when deemed necessary. The Border Police will continue monitoring the situation, but the regular border control measures have been lifted at the checkpoints.

Source: bTV