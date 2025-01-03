Bulgaria's Tourism Sector Sets Record for 2024, Surpassing Previous Milestones

Bulgaria's tourism sector is set to achieve a record-breaking year in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The country welcomed 10.7 million foreign visitors between January and September, surpassing the previous record set in 2019 by 200,000 tourists. With expectations of reaching 13 million visitors by the end of the year, tourism revenue is projected to hit 14 billion leva, setting a new benchmark for success. The Ministry credits this growth to various initiatives, including Bulgaria's entry into the air Schengen area, which has resulted in a 7% increase in European tourist arrivals, alongside a 28% rise in Bulgarians traveling abroad.

The country's accession to the land Schengen zone on January 1, 2025, is expected to generate an additional 300 million leva in annual tourism revenue. Full Schengen membership opens up new opportunities, particularly in attracting tourists from Western Europe and previously untapped overseas markets. The Ministry has emphasized the importance of international cooperation, highlighting the signing of a historic memorandum of cooperation with the Japan Tourism Agency in September 2024. This agreement is expected to facilitate increased tourist exchanges between Bulgaria and Japan, with a direct air route between the two countries in the works. Additionally, Bulgaria's proposal to create a Balkans Destination, promoting regional cooperation, is gaining traction among neighboring countries such as Romania, Albania, Montenegro, and Greece.

During his tenure, Tourism Minister Evtim Miloshev has been actively involved in meetings with representatives from key Bulgarian summer destinations, including Varna, Golden Sands, Sunny Beach, and Nessebar, to assess the success of Summer 2024 and plan for the upcoming season. He has also overseen preparations for the winter season in ski resorts such as Bansko, Borovets, Vitosha, and Pamporovo. The Ministry forecasts a rise in foreign visitors for the winter season, with approximately 3.2 million expected between December and March, up from 2.9 million last year. With favorable snow conditions and a steady influx of tourists, the season has started on a positive note.

Despite the promising results, Minister Miloshev has stressed the need for a review of the VAT on ski services and has voiced support for implementing a permanent, differentiated 9% VAT rate for the entire tourism sector. The Ministry is also working on the creation of a Tourism Guarantee Fund aimed at enhancing consumer protection. Additionally, the Ministry supports amendments to the Tourism Act, which will introduce clearer standards for national resorts, further promoting Bulgaria as a prime tourist destination.

