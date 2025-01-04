Bulgaria Tightens Controls on Risky Goods Following Schengen Entry

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced measures to strengthen control over goods with high fiscal risk in Bulgaria following the country’s entry into the land Schengen area. These efforts are focused on items such as fast-moving food products and fuels, which are frequently associated with tax evasion. The Ministry of Finance has identified over 100 types of such goods, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fresh milk, sugar, coffee, oil, eggs, and nuts.

NRA tax officials are conducting intensified inspections at unloading points for these goods, using real-time information from the agency’s database. Joint inspections with other institutions will continue during the transportation of goods flagged as risky by risk management experts. The NRA assures that the redistribution of its staff, previously stationed at border crossings, to the interior of the country will not compromise the effectiveness of these inspections. Mobile offices with access to the central database will enable real-time monitoring of high-risk goods.

From January 1, 2025, an updated list of goods with high fiscal risk, defined by Order No. ZMF-1800/23.12.2024, comes into effect. This list aligns with the Combined Nomenclature of the European Union for 2024. The mandatory pre-declaration of goods with high fiscal risk has been introduced in stages. Starting October 1, 2023, it became mandatory for shipments between Bulgaria and other EU Member States. By January 3, 2024, the requirement extended to shipments originating from third countries to Bulgaria and those transported entirely within the country.

The Customs Agency is also enhancing its operations, focusing on compensatory vehicle checks through risk analysis or random selection within 20–30 kilometers of the borders with Greece and Romania. These checks aim to ensure compliance without disrupting the flow of traffic. The agency employs large-scale databases and advanced technological methods, the specifics of which remain classified.

Customs Agency Director Georgi Dimov highlighted the enhanced controls during a visit to a checkpoint near the Kulata border crossing with Greece. Teams from the Customs Agency, Border Police Directorate, NRA, and Automobile Administration Agency conducted joint inspections using a mobile X-ray machine to examine freight vehicles. These checks, based on risk analysis and random selection, are designed to detect irregularities effectively while minimizing traffic congestion.

The NRA and the Customs Agency stress that these measures aim to maintain fiscal discipline and ensure compliance with regulations, reflecting Bulgaria’s commitment to upholding EU standards in its new Schengen-era operations.

Source: econ.bg