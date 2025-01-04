New Year Brings Boost to Disability and Social Assistance Benefits in Bulgaria

2025: A Year of Change for Bulgaria’s Workforce with Growing Demand for New Skills
The labor market in Bulgaria had a strong performance in the past year, marked by historically low unemployment rates and a notable 28% increase in wages
As of January 1, 2025, the poverty line in Bulgaria has been raised to 638 leva, marking an increase of 112 leva, or 21.3%, compared to the previous year. This adjustment results in higher social benefits and financial support for people with disabilities, as well as other vulnerable groups. Importantly, these changes take effect regardless of the absence of budget laws.
The maximum monthly financial support for individuals with disabilities is now set at 363.66 leva. Previously, individuals with over 90% disability requiring external assistance, who were receiving a social disability pension, military or civil disability pension, or a survivor's pension, were provided 299.82 leva. The maximum benefit for individuals classified as poor has also increased from 260.37 leva to 315.81 leva, applicable to those without income and living alone.
For adults with permanent disabilities, the monthly financial support amounts have been updated as follows:
Social assistance benefits are calculated as the difference between a person's income and the differentiated income thresholds defined by the Social Assistance Act. These thresholds are based on a support base set at 30% of the poverty line, equivalent to 191.40 BGN. For 2025, the maximum assistance amounts are:
Additionally, the one-time benefit to address emergency health, educational, and household needs has increased alongside the poverty line. This benefit, often provided to victims of disasters and accidents, now amounts to 1914 leva annually.
