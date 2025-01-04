New Year Brings Boost to Disability and Social Assistance Benefits in Bulgaria

Society | January 4, 2025, Saturday // 13:01
Bulgaria: New Year Brings Boost to Disability and Social Assistance Benefits in Bulgaria @Pixabay

As of January 1, 2025, the poverty line in Bulgaria has been raised to 638 leva, marking an increase of 112 leva, or 21.3%, compared to the previous year. This adjustment results in higher social benefits and financial support for people with disabilities, as well as other vulnerable groups. Importantly, these changes take effect regardless of the absence of budget laws.

The maximum monthly financial support for individuals with disabilities is now set at 363.66 leva. Previously, individuals with over 90% disability requiring external assistance, who were receiving a social disability pension, military or civil disability pension, or a survivor's pension, were provided 299.82 leva. The maximum benefit for individuals classified as poor has also increased from 260.37 leva to 315.81 leva, applicable to those without income and living alone.

For adults with permanent disabilities, the monthly financial support amounts have been updated as follows:

  • Individuals with 50% to 70.99% disability: 44.66 leva.
  • Individuals with 71% to 90% disability: 95.70 leva.
  • Individuals with over 90% disability: 159.50 leva.
  • Individuals with over 90% disability and external assistance, receiving a disability pension due to general illness or occupational causes: 191.40 leva.
  • Individuals with over 90% disability and external assistance, receiving a social, military, civil disability pension, or survivor's pension: 363.66 leva.

Social assistance benefits are calculated as the difference between a person's income and the differentiated income thresholds defined by the Social Assistance Act. These thresholds are based on a support base set at 30% of the poverty line, equivalent to 191.40 BGN. For 2025, the maximum assistance amounts are:

  • 315.81 leva for individuals living alone.
  • 191.40 leva for individuals living with others or for each spouse living together.
  • 191.40 leva per child under 18 years old, or up to 20 if still in secondary education.
  • 229.68 leva for pregnant women in the last 45 days before childbirth or parents raising a child under the age of 3.
  • 229.68 leva for single parents raising a child under 18, or up to 20 if still in secondary education.

Additionally, the one-time benefit to address emergency health, educational, and household needs has increased alongside the poverty line. This benefit, often provided to victims of disasters and accidents, now amounts to 1914 leva annually.

