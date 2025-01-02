Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend @Pixabay

January 4 is expected to be sunny and calm, with fog lingering in low-lying areas during the morning. Visibility should improve by midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, though Sofia will remain colder, with highs around 0°C.

Along the coast, the weather will also be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southwesterly wind. Some areas may experience morning fog, but it will clear as the day progresses. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to reach between 7°C and 12°C, while seawater temperatures will be slightly cooler, ranging from 8°C to 9°C.

In the mountains, clear and sunny skies are expected. A light southwesterly breeze will prevail, with temperatures reaching around 7°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 2°C at 2,000 meters.

January 5 will bring mostly sunny conditions, though some fog may occur during the morning hours. A light to moderate westerly-southwesterly wind is anticipated throughout the day. Temperatures will be milder, with highs ranging from 10°C to 15°C, offering a pleasant start to the weekend.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

