Bulgaria's Government Proposes Indefinite Classification of State Secrets

Politics | January 3, 2025, Friday // 17:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Government Proposes Indefinite Classification of State Secrets Dimitar Glavchev

The Bulgarian government, led by Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has proposed changes to the Law on the Protection of Classified Information (LPCI) that would allow certain information to remain classified indefinitely. These amendments have been made available for public consultation on the government’s Public Consultations Portal, according to a report by BGNES.

Under the current legislation, classified state secrets are protected for periods ranging from six months to 30 years, depending on their level of classification. The proposed changes would eliminate these time limits, enabling the government to justify indefinite classification by claiming that the reasons for protecting the information still apply.

Another significant proposal includes granting the vice president automatic access to classified information upon assuming office, bypassing the requirement for a security clearance. This measure is intended to streamline access to sensitive information for high-ranking officials.

If adopted, these amendments could fundamentally alter the handling of classified information in Bulgaria, raising concerns about transparency and accountability. Critics have suggested that such perpetual classification could be misused to withhold information from the public under the guise of national security.

The proposed changes are expected to undergo further debate and public scrutiny as they progress through the legislative process.

Source: BGNES

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: classified, Glavchev, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Grigor Dimitrov’s Stellar Run in Brisbane Continues, Sets Up Semifinal Clash

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, marking his sixth appearance in the tournament’s final four

Sports | January 3, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Orthodox Church Marks January 2 with Commemoration of St. Sylvester and St. Seraphim

On January 2, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates St. Sylvester, Pope of Rome, along with Venerable Seraphim of Sarov and Saint Theogen, Bishop of Paris

Society » Culture | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 10:05

New Fees for Bulgarian Documents Take Effect Today

As of today, new fees for various Bulgarian documents have been introduced

Society | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:35

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Wins Season Opener in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov began his 18th season in professional tennis with a strong performance, securing a two-set victory at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane

Sports | December 30, 2024, Monday // 12:16

EBRD Supports Sustainable Growth of Bulgarian Protein Bar Producer

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has partnered with UniCredit Bulbank to support the growth and sustainability of Healthy Bars

Business | December 27, 2024, Friday // 12:10

38 Million Leva Allocated for Strengthening Bulgaria’s Air Defense

The Bulgarian government has allocated an additional 38 million leva to the Ministry of Defense for 2024 to cover expenses related to the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft

Politics » Defense | December 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria’s Schengen Adaptation: No Layoffs Amid Enhanced Border Checks

Following Bulgaria and Romania's accession to Schengen, the responsibilities of control institutions have expanded significantly, requiring more precise and comprehensive checks

Politics » Defense | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgarian President Radev's New Year Address: Unity as the Key to Overcoming Challenges in 2025

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed the nation, emphasizing the importance of unity and resilience in a time of global uncertainty

Politics | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16

Electoral Spending in Bulgaria Reached 240 Million Leva in 2024, Voter Trust Declines

Bulgaria allocated nearly 240 million leva (120 million euros) for organizing the three elections held in 2024

Politics | December 30, 2024, Monday // 09:08

38 Million Leva Allocated for Strengthening Bulgaria’s Air Defense

The Bulgarian government has allocated an additional 38 million leva to the Ministry of Defense for 2024 to cover expenses related to the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft

Politics » Defense | December 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:22

Bulgaria Nears Completion of Final Eurozone Criterion by Mid-January, Says PM

Bulgaria is nearing the fulfillment of its last nominal criterion for joining the eurozone

Politics | December 23, 2024, Monday // 16:07

European Liberals Push for Expulsion of Delyan Peevski’s 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms'

The Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, alongside the European ALDE party, has called for the expulsion of Delyan Peevski's Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) from both organizations

Politics | December 23, 2024, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria