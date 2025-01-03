Bulgaria's Government Proposes Indefinite Classification of State Secrets

The Bulgarian government, led by Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has proposed changes to the Law on the Protection of Classified Information (LPCI) that would allow certain information to remain classified indefinitely. These amendments have been made available for public consultation on the government’s Public Consultations Portal, according to a report by BGNES.

Under the current legislation, classified state secrets are protected for periods ranging from six months to 30 years, depending on their level of classification. The proposed changes would eliminate these time limits, enabling the government to justify indefinite classification by claiming that the reasons for protecting the information still apply.

Another significant proposal includes granting the vice president automatic access to classified information upon assuming office, bypassing the requirement for a security clearance. This measure is intended to streamline access to sensitive information for high-ranking officials.

If adopted, these amendments could fundamentally alter the handling of classified information in Bulgaria, raising concerns about transparency and accountability. Critics have suggested that such perpetual classification could be misused to withhold information from the public under the guise of national security.

The proposed changes are expected to undergo further debate and public scrutiny as they progress through the legislative process.

