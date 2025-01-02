Aging Infrastructure Leaves 200 Households in Bulgarian Village Without Water Supply

Bulgaria: Aging Infrastructure Leaves 200 Households in Bulgarian Village Without Water Supply @Pixabay

Nearly 200 households in the village of Krumovo, near Plovdiv, faced a dry start to the New Year as water supply issues persisted for a fifth consecutive day. Despite ongoing efforts by teams from ViK-Plovdiv, the water utility, the issue remains unresolved, leaving residents frustrated and relying on alternative solutions. Work resumed today with hopes that the taps would finally provide relief to the affected area.

The water supply first failed on December 29, prompting temporary fixes that were short-lived. Residents expressed their exasperation, highlighting the impact of the outage on their daily lives. “Some houses have water, some don’t—it’s becoming unbearable,” said Zdravka Todorova, while another resident, Radostina Ivanova, recounted returning from vacation only to resort to using bottled mineral water for basic needs.

The situation has led to increased demand for bottled water in local stores, adding financial strain for many. Saleswoman Irina Ilieva noted the surge in purchases, emphasizing the pressing need for a resolution. Meanwhile, field crews have been working since December 30, digging at multiple sites in search of the root cause.

Mayor Stoyan Minchev of Krumovo described the situation as tragic, particularly during the holiday season, and estimated that about 200 households were affected. He added that the aging infrastructure is a significant challenge, with the exact location of the blockage proving difficult to pinpoint.

The supply network is old and deteriorated, which makes identifying the issue particularly tough. We’re now attempting alternative connections from areas with functioning supply,” explained Eng. Ivan Marinov from ViK-Plovdiv. Crews began digging at a new location today, but residents expressed skepticism about the methods being used, questioning the availability of modern diagnostic tools.

While some parts of the village still have access to water, allowing neighbors to share resources or rely on boreholes, Minchev stressed that these temporary solutions are inadequate. The utility company aims to identify the problematic section of the network by the end of the day but could not guarantee when full service would be restored.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

