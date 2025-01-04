Sofia Airport Introduces New Traffic Management System for Terminal 2

Starting January 9, 2025, Sofia Airport will implement a new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2. This initiative by SOF Connect, the airport's operator, is based on best practices from major European airports and aims to enhance traffic organization, safety, and passenger service. The new system is designed to minimize congestion and improper parking while offering more flexible and convenient parking options.

The introduction of this system marks a significant step in Sofia Airport's transformation into a modern European hub, adhering to the highest European standards. According to Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, the move reflects successful models from airports in Munich, Amsterdam, and Rome, which have proven the effectiveness of similar systems.

From the specified date, all drivers wishing to access Terminal 2 will pass through a barrier system that records their vehicle’s license plates. The system also introduces the “Kiss & Ride” concept, providing a dedicated area for short, free stops to drop off or pick up passengers without causing traffic blockages. This zone allows drivers a 10-minute free stay, with a minimum gap of 60 minutes between two free entries.

Charges apply for exceeding the free time: between 11 and 30 minutes, the fee is 10 leva (5 euros); from 31 to 59 minutes, it's 15 leva (7,5 euros); and for each additional hour, the fee rises to 20 BGN. People with disabilities can park in the “Kiss & Ride” zone for up to 30 minutes without charge.

For tourist transfer buses, there will be 30 minutes of free parking in the Kiss & Ride zone and Parking P8 until the end of March 2025, with similar charges for exceeding the free time. Buses that stay beyond the free period will face a charge of 30 leva (15 euros) for 31 to 59 minutes and 40 leva (20 euros) for each additional hour.

Public transport will continue to have unlimited free access to Terminal 2. However, parking in the “Kiss & Ride” zone and surrounding streets is prohibited. For long-term parking, Sofia Airport offers three designated parking lots with varying price categories. Additional information about the new system and the “Kiss & Ride” zone can be found on the airport's official website and in an informational video.

Source: SOF Connect press release

