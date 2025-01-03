Bulgaria’s Schengen Membership Brings Relief to Drivers and Carriers

Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area has already begun to positively impact transport operations, according to the latest reports. Traffic has been flowing smoothly without significant delays or congestion, even on the third day of the country's integration. This is a welcome change for drivers and carriers, who previously endured long waiting times of up to 20 hours or even days at the borders.

Yordan Arabadzhiev, executive director of the Union of International Carriers, highlighted that the current situation marks a significant improvement. While he acknowledged that there is still room for growth, the initial signs are encouraging, with border crossings becoming less obstructed. The positive change in the flow of traffic has already made a noticeable difference for businesses, he said, particularly after years of waiting times that cost both money and time.

Last year, the Union and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences conducted reports estimating that Bulgaria’s exclusion from Schengen resulted in approximately 1.6 billion leva in losses. Arabadzhiev emphasized that the removal of delays at the borders would lead to a reduction in costs for businesses, including penalties for freight, waiting time, and salary losses, benefiting both businesses and consumers in the long term.

However, Arabadzhiev stressed the importance of having the right infrastructure in place to ensure smooth transport. He noted that paying tolls is a necessary part of the process, but it’s the non-interference in traffic that will make the most significant difference. While not every truck will be checked at the border, ongoing infrastructure issues like the Mezdra-Botevgrad road remain problematic for the transport industry.

The shortage of personnel is another challenge, with many drivers abandoning their jobs due to long waiting times at borders. Arabadzhiev called for better investment in infrastructure, particularly roads, with the toll revenues collected from freight transport expected to be reinvested into improving roads. In the long run, he argued, solutions should include importing skilled workers from third countries and restoring training for category C licenses in vocational schools to address the labor shortage in the industry.