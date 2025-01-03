Bulgaria’s Schengen Membership Brings Relief to Drivers and Carriers
Source: Bulgaria ON AIR
Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend
January 4 is expected to be sunny and calm, with fog lingering in low-lying areas during the morning. Visibility should improve by midday and into the afternoon
Aging Infrastructure Leaves 200 Households in Bulgarian Village Without Water Supply
Nearly 200 households in the village of Krumovo, near Plovdiv, faced a dry start to the New Year as water supply issues persisted for a fifth consecutive day
Most Popular Baby Names in Bulgaria for 2024 Revealed
According to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the most popular names for newborns in Bulgaria for 2024 continue to be Victoria and Georgi
Bulgaria's Weather on January 3: Mild Temperatures and Snow in the West
On January 3, clouds will begin to accumulate from the northwest, with rain expected to start in the evening in Northwest Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Second Day in Schengen: Smooth Border Crossings
The first working day of the New Year sees heavy traffic, with a significant increase in vehicles coming from Greece
Air Pollution Lingers in Bulgaria’s Capital as New Year Highlights Old Challenges
Thick fog, smoke, and coughing residents marked the start of 2025 in Bulgaria's major cities, including Sofia