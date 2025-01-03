Most Popular Baby Names in Bulgaria for 2024 Revealed

Society | January 3, 2025, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Most Popular Baby Names in Bulgaria for 2024 Revealed @Pixabay

According to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the most popular names for newborns in Bulgaria for 2024 continue to be Victoria and Georgi. These names have maintained their top positions for another year. Among girls, Maria remains a popular choice, with 493 newborns given this name, followed by Sofia in third place.

In the male category, Georgi is the most common name, holding its place as the most favored for boys at the end of 2024. On May 6, St. George's Day, more than 140,000 Bulgarians celebrate their name day. As for other popular female names, Maria is at the forefront, followed by Ivanka, Elena, Yordanka, Daniela, Victoria, and Petya.

NSI's data reveals that the popularity of names such as Victoria, Maria, Sofia, and Nikol has remained consistent over the years, as have male names like Georgi, Alexander, and Martin. However, while Ivan was once in fourth place a decade ago, Kaloyan has now taken that position. The NSI also provides insights into the church holidays with the largest number of name celebrations.

Source: NSI

