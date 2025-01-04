Sofia MENAR Opens with Award-Winning Films from the Middle East and North Africa

The 17th edition of Sofia MENAR will open on January 17 with the Jordanian film Inshallah a Boy, which has won multiple accolades, including two awards at the Cannes Film Festival. The film has also received recognition at several prestigious international festivals, such as Thessaloniki, Rotterdam, Malmö, Jeddah, Bengaluru, Torun, and Amman. Starring Mouna Hawa, who earned the Best Arab Actress award from the Arab Critics Guild for her performance, the film explores the plight of a widow fighting against traditional customs that threaten to deny her inheritance due to the absence of a male child. The screening will take place at Cinema House (Dom na Kinoto) in Sofia at 7:00 PM on January 17.

Among the notable films featured at the festival is the Moroccan film Backstage, starring Saleh Bakri, a prominent figure in Middle Eastern cinema. This film won an award at the Venice Film Festival and delves into the drama surrounding a theater troupe whose internal conflicts threaten to disrupt their performance. Additionally, Chettah, the most-watched Moroccan comedy, will premiere at Sofia MENAR, offering a lighthearted glimpse into the cultural nuances of Morocco.

Comedy fans will also enjoy Front Row, the latest film from Algerian cinema legend Merzak Allouache. This film centers on a rivalry between two neighboring families, each vying for the best spot to view the sea, showcasing the sometimes absurd struggles of daily life. Another highlight of the festival is Sugar and Stars, a documentary about the life of French pastry chef Yazid Ichemrahen, following his journey from a challenging childhood to achieving success in Michelin-starred restaurants.

For classic film lovers, Sofia MENAR offers a special treat with four screenings of Iranian films on 35mm. The festival will showcase Majid Majidi's The Color of Paradise and Baran, alongside Reza Mirkarimi's As Simple as That, all bringing audiences a nostalgic look at the history of Iranian cinema.

The festival will run until January 30 across various venues in Sofia, including the Cinema House (Dom an Kinoto), G8 Cultural Center, Euro Cinema, Vlaykova, and Odeon. Additionally, there will be screenings at the “Zahariy Knyazheski” Regional Library in Stara Zagora. Over 40 premiere films will be shown during the festival, offering a unique opportunity to discover new Middle Eastern, Central Asian, and North African cinema.

Sofia MENAR continues to be supported by Neterra TV+, which will provide an exclusive online selection of the festival’s offerings. Tickets for the event, including online packages, are now available for purchase. The festival is organized by Pozor, bringing the finest selections from the diverse and vibrant film cultures of the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa.

Source: Pozor press release