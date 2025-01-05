Mickoski Slams 'Balkanized' EU Accession, Calls for Bulgaria to Address Macedonian Concerns

Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, commented on the challenges of EU accession, stating that the process has been "Balkanized" rather than "Europeanized." He emphasized the need to resolve internal issues while cooperating with European partners, highlighting that the current bilateral disputes between member states undermine the accession process. He criticized the trend of using bilateral disagreements as obstacles, pointing to examples such as Croatia and Slovenia, and the longstanding disputes between Greece and North Macedonia. Mickoski argued that this approach has transformed the EU accession process into a regional issue rather than a unifying European effort.

Mickoski underlined the importance of addressing domestic priorities, even as his government works toward advancing EU negotiations. He stated that while external collaboration is essential, resolving internal challenges must take precedence. Referring to the constitutional changes sought by the EU, he expressed frustration with the lack of guarantees for candidate countries, which might face additional hurdles even after concluding negotiations. However, he conceded that such obstacles are acceptable if they stem from genuine issues.

Regarding constitutional amendments with delayed effect, Mickoski remarked that international interlocutors find the proposal reasonable, yet Sofia remains opposed. He highlighted the complexity of the situation, pointing to the lack of a stable government and decision-making framework in Bulgaria. He further elaborated on the difficulties of explaining the proposed changes to Macedonian citizens, particularly given the perceived imbalance: a few hundred citizens identifying as Bulgarian would gain constitutional recognition, while Macedonians in Bulgaria face restrictions, including the inability to establish non-governmental organizations. Mickoski also referenced the 14 European Court of Human Rights rulings in favor of Macedonian NGOs and the Lisbon Declaration as evidence of the discrepancies.

He expressed willingness to meet with Bulgarian officials in 2025 to discuss potential solutions but stressed that he would not pursue an agreement at any cost. Mickoski maintained that any negotiated outcome must have a clear and predictable conclusion, stating that the current constitutional demands represent only an initial obstacle, not a resolution to the process. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the EU accession process progresses transparently and predictably.

Mickoski also announced his upcoming visit to the United States on January 18, where he intends to seek support for North Macedonia’s EU integration. He emphasized the importance of Washington’s role alongside Brussels, noting that attracting regional attention is critical for the country. He plans to present North Macedonia as a key part of the Balkans, highlighting its strategic position and potential, while addressing the region's collective challenges. Mickoski concluded by stating that engaging Washington through a regional perspective could provide a clearer view of the Balkans and strengthen the country’s position in the broader European integration process.

