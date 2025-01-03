Grigor Dimitrov’s Stellar Run in Brisbane Continues, Sets Up Semifinal Clash

Sports | January 3, 2025, Friday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov’s Stellar Run in Brisbane Continues, Sets Up Semifinal Clash

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, marking his sixth appearance in the tournament’s final four. The defending champion, seeded second, secured his place after defeating eighth-seeded Jordan Thompson 6-1, 2-1 in a match that lasted just 42 minutes before Thompson retired due to injury.

Dimitrov, ranked 10th in the ATP standings, dominated from the start. He broke Thompson's serve in the second game after a series of unforced errors by the Australian, sealing the game with a double fault. Dimitrov quickly consolidated the break for a 3-0 lead and maintained his momentum. He secured another break at 5-1 when Thompson's volley went wide and promptly served out the first set, converting his first set point. The opening set lasted only 23 minutes.

Thompson, ranked 26th in the world, called for a physiotherapist before the second set, citing issues with his right leg. Dimitrov, however, continued to apply pressure, winning a challenging service game to level at 1-1. He then broke Thompson again and extended his lead to 30:0 in the next game before the Australian retired, unable to continue.

This victory ensures Dimitrov will remain in the top 10 of the ATP rankings next week. It also adds to his impressive record in Brisbane, where he has now claimed 26 wins. The 33-year-old from Haskovo first reached the Brisbane final in 2013 and has since captured titles in 2017 and 2024.

In the semifinal, Dimitrov will face Jiri Lehečka, who defeated Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 in his quarterfinal match. Lehečka, currently ranked 28th, holds a narrow 2-1 lead in head-to-head encounters with Dimitrov, adding intrigue to their upcoming clash.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

