Zelensky: Trump Could Help End the War, but Challenges Remain

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in ending the war with Russia. Speaking in an interview on the national 24/7 newscast, Zelensky highlighted Trump’s potential to contribute to Ukraine's efforts to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. He described Trump as strong and unpredictable, qualities he believes could be instrumental in dealing with Russia. Zelensky noted his belief that Trump genuinely wants to end the war, emphasizing his previous conversations with the US leader.

Zelensky also commented on the possibility of his running for a second presidential term, stating that the decision would largely depend on the outcome of the ongoing conflict. He clarified that seeking re-election is not currently his focus but indicated he might consider it positively if significant progress is achieved in the war. First Lady Olena Zelenska echoed his sentiment, acknowledging the emotional toll of their current roles while expressing her readiness to support any decision her husband makes.

Addressing the topic of elections in Ukraine, Zelensky reiterated that constitutional restrictions prevent elections during martial law. He emphasized that elections could be held only after the cessation of the war's active phase and the lifting of martial law. He underlined the importance of a strong Ukrainian military and robust security guarantees as prerequisites for transitioning out of martial law and resuming democratic processes.

Zelensky underscored the critical role of the United States in providing effective security guarantees for Ukraine. In his vision of a just peace, he stressed that such guarantees must involve US participation to ensure their strength. Using Israel as an example, Zelensky highlighted the effectiveness of its security agreements with the US. He added that NATO membership remains Ukraine's ultimate goal but noted the lack of concrete security proposals from other nations thus far.

In the context of broader international relations, Zelensky acknowledged discussions regarding deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine. He welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative but emphasized that such efforts should complement, rather than replace, Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership. Zelensky mentioned that this idea had been positively received during meetings with Macron and Trump, though details about participating countries remain undisclosed.

Reflecting on Ukraine’s military operations, Zelensky described the ongoing offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast as a significant leverage point in negotiations, particularly with nations in the Global South. He noted that these countries were impressed by Ukraine's ability to push back Russian forces and maintain control despite Moscow’s reinforcements. Zelensky highlighted that Russia's reliance on North Korean troops in Kursk had backfired, underscoring their tactical missteps.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 60 of 93 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces in a widespread attack on multiple regions, including Kyiv Oblast. The strikes caused damage to residential areas and businesses, with one fatality and several injuries reported. A lorry driver in Kyiv Oblast died after being struck by wreckage, while other incidents led to injuries and property damage in various districts. Ukrainian forces continue to counter Russian assaults across several fronts, including Kharkiv, Lyman, and Vremivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike caused a fire at a company warehouse in Bohodukhiv, though no injuries were reported. Additionally, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlighted Ukraine’s growing offensive capabilities in the Black Sea, including the destruction of Russian helicopters by naval drones. The ISW assessed that these advancements pose increasing challenges to Russia’s control over occupied Crimea and its logistical operations in the region.

Ukrainian President Zelensky also emphasized the significance of continued military strikes in undermining Russia’s position. He noted that these operations, including targeting Russian forces in Kursk Oblast and Crimea, are part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russian capabilities and strengthen its own position in future negotiations.

Sources: