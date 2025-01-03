Protests and Security Standoff Halt Arrest of South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon

Bulgarian President Radev's New Year Address: Unity as the Key to Overcoming Challenges in 2025
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed the nation, emphasizing the importance of unity and resilience in a time of global uncertainty
South Korea’s anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), suspended its attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday after a standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS) at the presidential residence. The agency announced that the operation was halted at 1:30 p.m., about five hours after investigators arrived, citing the safety risks posed by resistance from security personnel.
In a press release, the CIO expressed regret over Yoon’s refusal to comply with legal procedures, describing the resistance as a hindrance to justice. The agency stated that it would review the situation before deciding on further action. The confrontation came after investigators presented court-issued warrants to arrest Yoon and search his residence, but they were blocked by PSS chief Park Chong-jun, who cited restrictions on access to secured areas.
Earlier in the day, over 1,000 pro-Yoon protesters gathered near the residence, shouting slogans like "Illegal warrant! Completely invalid!" and "Arrest the CIO." To maintain order, around 2,700 police officers were deployed. Yoon’s legal team called the warrants “illegal and invalid” and filed an injunction to prevent their execution.
The CIO pursued the detention warrant after Yoon failed to respond to three summonses for questioning. Investigators had planned to take Yoon to the CIO’s headquarters in Gwacheon for interrogation before detaining him at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang. However, the operation was ultimately suspended due to the standoff.
The detention attempt followed Yoon’s impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14 for his attempt to impose martial law. In the secret ballot, 204 lawmakers voted in favor of impeachment, 85 opposed it, and three abstained. Eight votes were declared invalid. The impeachment required a two-thirds majority in the 300-member assembly, all of whom participated in the vote. Following the decision, Yoon was suspended from office.
The standoff and protests highlight the polarized political climate in South Korea as the country grapples with the fallout from Yoon’s impeachment and his controversial actions in office.
Sources:
Turkey's inflation rate for December 2024 was reported at 44.38 percent year-on-year, according to national statistics
Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, commented on the challenges of EU accession, stating that the process has been "Balkanized" rather than "Europeanized"
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in ending the war with Russia
The termination of Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine marks a significant shift in Europe's energy landscape
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the establishment of the "Grain from Ukraine" fund, aiming to support efforts to stabilize Syria by providing security and economic opportunities
Intense fighting continues in Novovasylivka, a village located south of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability