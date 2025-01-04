Bulgaria's 2025 Working Calendar: Key Holidays and Long Weekends

In 2025, Bulgaria's working calendar will feature 249 working days, totaling the standard 1,992 working hours. The fewest working days will occur in May, with just 19 days, while the busiest months will be July and October, each with 23 working days.

The year began with only January 1 as a public holiday. The National Holiday, March 3, will fall on a Monday, providing a long weekend of three days.

Easter will be observed with a four-day break from April 18 to April 21, as the holiday itself falls on April 20. May will have several holidays, including May 1 (Thursday) and May 6 (Tuesday), while a long weekend will be formed at the end of the month with May 24 falling on a Saturday.

There will be no additional holidays in June, July, or August. However, two long weekends are scheduled for September. Unification Day, September 6, falls on a Saturday, so Monday, September 8, will also be a holiday. Additionally, Independence Day on September 22, 2025, is a Monday, granting three consecutive days off.

In December, Christmas will begin mid-week, allowing for a five-day break, as the holiday period will include both the weekend and additional days off.

