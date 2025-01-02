Man Arrested for Arson at Sofia Central Station Resulting in Four Deaths

Crime | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 16:01


A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire on a Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) train carriage at Sofia Central Station that claimed the lives of four individuals and left two others seriously injured. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office announced that the court has ordered his detention, although this decision can be appealed.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on December 31 at Sofia’s Central Railway Station. Initial investigations revealed that a dispute between two individuals escalated, leading to one of them setting fire to the train carriage. Nine people were present in two neighboring train carriages. Four people died, while two others sustained serious injuries. The identities of the deceased remain unidentified.

According to the prosecution, the accused, identified as S.N., deliberately set the train ablaze but did not intend to cause fatalities. The court, while reviewing the request for his continued detention, agreed that sufficient evidence supports the reasonable assumption that the accused was responsible for the crime.

S.N., who leads a transient lifestyle and lacks a permanent address in Bulgaria, has a history of prior convictions. The court considered him a flight risk and expressed concerns about the potential for further criminal acts. As a result, his detention was deemed necessary.

Following the arson, S.N. was apprehended under a prosecutor’s order for a 72-hour period. On January 1, the Sofia City Court ruled in favor of his continued detention, citing the severity of the charges and the circumstances surrounding the case. The prosecutor’s office highlighted that the accused’s lack of stability and criminal record contributed to the court's decision.

The arson caused significant damage to the train carriage and raised questions about safety protocols at Sofia’s Central Station. Authorities continue their efforts to identify the victims and piece together the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the accused awaits further legal proceedings as investigations continue.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Tags: train, arson, fire, sofia

