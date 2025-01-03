Ukraine Launches "Grain from Ukraine" Fund to Aid Syria's Stabilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the establishment of the "Grain from Ukraine" fund, aiming to support efforts to stabilize Syria by providing security and economic opportunities. The initiative was unveiled on Thursday, with Zelensky sharing details on social media.

"I received a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Agrarian Policy regarding their visit to Syria," Zelensky noted. He outlined the outcomes of discussions in Damascus, highlighting plans to collaborate with the Syrian administration and international partners, including Europe and the United States. Zelensky emphasized that a stable Middle East fosters peace and trade, benefiting all stakeholders.

The first installment of the grain fund was announced during Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha's visit to Syria. On December 30, Sybiha met with Syrian officials, including Ahmed al-Sharaa, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani, in Damascus. These talks marked the restoration of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Syria.

During the visit, Sybiha stated that Ukraine is committed to supporting the Syrian people and promoting mutual cooperation. He revealed a humanitarian contribution of 500 tons of Ukrainian flour under the "Grain from Ukraine" program. This aid is expected to meet the monthly needs of over 33,000 Syrian families, benefiting approximately 167,000 individuals.

"This is the first delivery of free humanitarian aid, and we are ready to deliver more," Sybiha said, underscoring Ukraine's dedication to assisting Syria. The program seeks to engage international allies to maximize support, contributing to stability in the region.

