Bulgaria's Weather on January 3: Mild Temperatures and Snow in the West
On January 3, clouds will begin to accumulate from the northwest, with rain expected to start in the evening in Northwest Bulgaria, quickly changing to snow. A light to moderate southwesterly wind will prevail, shifting to northwesterly in the Danubian Plain by the afternoon, bringing colder air. The daytime highs will range from 10°C to 15°C, with Sofia reaching 4°C. Overnight, temperatures will drop to between -4°C and 1°C, with Sofia also experiencing -4°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a light to moderate southwesterly wind. The highs will be between 10°C and 15°C, and the seawater temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C. The sea waves will be at a 2-degree Douglas scale.
In the mountains, the weather will start mostly sunny, but clouds will increase from the northwest. Isolated rain and snow showers are anticipated in the western parts of the Balkan Mountains. The wind will be moderate from the west-southwest. Highs will reach 6°C at 1,200 meters and drop to -4°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Air Pollution Lingers in Bulgaria’s Capital as New Year Highlights Old Challenges
Thick fog, smoke, and coughing residents marked the start of 2025 in Bulgaria's major cities, including Sofia
January Forecast for Bulgaria: Temperatures to Range from Minus 20 to Plus 15°C
The start of 2025 in Bulgaria has been marked by sunny weather across most regions, with the exception of persistent fog in Sofia,
591 Birds Die from Stress Due to New Year's Fireworks in Bulgarian Town
In the Bulgarian town Koprivshtitsa, 591 songbirds from a protected species have died due to stress from fireworks during New Year's Eve
New Price Regulations for Plastic Containers and Cups Take Effect in Bulgaria - With No Alternatives Available
New mandatory pricing for plastic packaging for food and drinks has come into effect in Bulgaria today, under a new regulation
January 2 Weather: Sunny Conditions Across Bulgaria with Some Morning Fog
On January 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions
From Today: Sofia Takes Action Against Air Pollution with Domestic Heating Restrictions
From January 1, 2025, Sofia Municipality’s low-emission zone for domestic heating comes into effect, prohibiting the use of wood and coal stoves in nine metropolitan districts