Bulgaria's Weather on January 3: Mild Temperatures and Snow in the West

On January 3, clouds will begin to accumulate from the northwest, with rain expected to start in the evening in Northwest Bulgaria, quickly changing to snow. A light to moderate southwesterly wind will prevail, shifting to northwesterly in the Danubian Plain by the afternoon, bringing colder air. The daytime highs will range from 10°C to 15°C, with Sofia reaching 4°C. Overnight, temperatures will drop to between -4°C and 1°C, with Sofia also experiencing -4°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a light to moderate southwesterly wind. The highs will be between 10°C and 15°C, and the seawater temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C. The sea waves will be at a 2-degree Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will start mostly sunny, but clouds will increase from the northwest. Isolated rain and snow showers are anticipated in the western parts of the Balkan Mountains. The wind will be moderate from the west-southwest. Highs will reach 6°C at 1,200 meters and drop to -4°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)