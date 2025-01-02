Bulgaria's Second Day in Schengen: Smooth Border Crossings
The first working day of the New Year sees heavy traffic, with a significant increase in vehicles coming from Greece. According to tour operators, most of the New Year’s packages were booked through this period, with thousands of Bulgarians spending the holiday in the neighboring country. Following Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, expectations were high for quicker border crossings, particularly at key checkpoints.
An organization has been set up nationwide to deploy additional teams at major entry and exit points, ensuring smooth traffic flow. Over 11,000 police officers were on the roads during the Christmas and New Year holidays to maintain order.
While the "Kulata" border crossing has seen a notable reduction in wait times due to the absence of border checks, making the crossing faster, there have been no significant traffic jams yet. Travelers, some shouting "Freedom" as they pass, are benefiting from this new efficiency. However, congestion remains a concern due to the outdated infrastructure at the checkpoint itself, and the narrow roads leading up to the Struma Highway.
