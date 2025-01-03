Bulgaria Faces Workforce Shortage: Over 250,000 Vacancies Across Key Sectors
The Bulgarian economy faces a significant workforce shortage, with over 250,000 vacancies across various sectors. The most acute deficits are found in construction and healthcare, where there is a lack of specialized professionals and managerial staff. As a result, businesses are bracing for rising labor costs as they compete to retain qualified workers.
Companies are particularly in need of highly skilled, mid-level, and senior personnel, with agriculture and tourism requiring seasonal labor. Additionally, there is a growing shortage of workers in trade and services. Employers have expressed concerns about the bureaucratic hurdles and lack of digitalization in the process of importing workers from third countries, which further complicates the issue.
In the face of these challenges, businesses are taking matters into their own hands, investing in workforce training. According to a report by the employment agency, 26% of companies are willing to train employees on the job, though nearly two-thirds of them expect workers to come to them already trained.
Dobri Mitrev, Chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association, emphasized the importance of specialized training to improve the country's competitiveness. He noted that focusing on practical training tailored to employer needs is crucial, rather than general education that may not meet the specific demands of the job market.
Rising labor costs, spurred by increased minimum wages and growing public sector salaries, are putting additional pressure on businesses. Many employers are limiting investments and hiring, and some are raising prices to manage the higher expenses.
This year, only around 60,000 businesses plan to hire staff, while nearly 40,000 are preparing to scale back operations due to the challenging economic climate.
Sources:
- Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
- BGNES
- NSI
Sofia Airport Introduces New Traffic Management System for Terminal 2
Starting January 9, 2025, Sofia Airport will implement a new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2
Bulgaria's Most Popular Android Apps in 2024
In 2024, a variety of applications gained massive popularity among Android users in Bulgari
Mixed Results for Bulgaria in 2024: Budget Deficit on Target, Social Issues Persist
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance projects a budget deficit of approximately 6.1 billion leva for 2024, equating to 3% of the anticipated GDP
Power Cuts Lasting Days Lead to Protest in Lovech Region Over Holiday Disruptions
Residents of Lovech region staged a second protest over the extended electricity crisis that disrupted their holidays
Electricity Prices for Bulgarian Households Rise by 8.42% Starting January 1, 2025
At a closed session, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) approved an average increase of 8.42% in electricity prices for household consumers
Natural Gas Price Increases Set to Take Effect in Bulgaria from January 1
Starting January 1, 2025, new prices for gas distribution and supply will come into effect for customers of Overgas Networks