January Forecast for Bulgaria: Temperatures to Range from Minus 20 to Plus 15°C

The start of 2025 in Bulgaria has been marked by sunny weather across most regions, with the exception of persistent fog in Sofia, which lifts briefly in the afternoon. December ended relatively warm, with temperatures reaching or exceeding normal levels, and rainfall surpassing monthly norms in several areas. Despite this, Sofia did not reach its precipitation norms for the month.

Looking ahead, meteorologists predict that January temperatures will be close to normal for the time of year. The lowest temperatures are expected to range from minus 20 to minus 15 degrees Celsius, while the highest could reach between 10 and 15 degrees. The warm weather at the beginning of the year will give way to a cold atmospheric front around January 3-4, bringing with it rain and snow.

According to forecaster Anastasia Kirilova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the first ten days of January will see warm conditions, followed by a temperature drop. By mid-month, Bulgaria can expect colder weather and more frequent precipitation. The final ten days of January are likely to bring drier conditions, with temperatures rising slightly before another drop and precipitation at the end of the month.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

