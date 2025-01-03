January Forecast for Bulgaria: Temperatures to Range from Minus 20 to Plus 15°C

Bulgaria's 2025 Working Calendar: Key Holidays and Long Weekends
In 2025, Bulgaria's working calendar will feature 249 working days, totaling the standard 1,992 working hours
The start of 2025 in Bulgaria has been marked by sunny weather across most regions, with the exception of persistent fog in Sofia, which lifts briefly in the afternoon. December ended relatively warm, with temperatures reaching or exceeding normal levels, and rainfall surpassing monthly norms in several areas. Despite this, Sofia did not reach its precipitation norms for the month.
Looking ahead, meteorologists predict that January temperatures will be close to normal for the time of year. The lowest temperatures are expected to range from minus 20 to minus 15 degrees Celsius, while the highest could reach between 10 and 15 degrees. The warm weather at the beginning of the year will give way to a cold atmospheric front around January 3-4, bringing with it rain and snow.
According to forecaster Anastasia Kirilova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the first ten days of January will see warm conditions, followed by a temperature drop. By mid-month, Bulgaria can expect colder weather and more frequent precipitation. The final ten days of January are likely to bring drier conditions, with temperatures rising slightly before another drop and precipitation at the end of the month.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
On January 3, clouds will begin to accumulate from the northwest, with rain expected to start in the evening in Northwest Bulgaria
Thick fog, smoke, and coughing residents marked the start of 2025 in Bulgaria's major cities, including Sofia
In the Bulgarian town Koprivshtitsa, 591 songbirds from a protected species have died due to stress from fireworks during New Year's Eve
New mandatory pricing for plastic packaging for food and drinks has come into effect in Bulgaria today, under a new regulation
On January 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions
From January 1, 2025, Sofia Municipality’s low-emission zone for domestic heating comes into effect, prohibiting the use of wood and coal stoves in nine metropolitan districts
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability