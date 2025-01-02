591 Birds Die from Stress Due to New Year's Fireworks in Bulgarian Town

In the Bulgarian town Koprivshtitsa, 591 songbirds from a protected species have died due to stress from fireworks during New Year's Eve, as reported by environmentalists from "Green Balkans." A total of 606 mountain finches were brought to the organization's wildlife rescue center, but only 15 survived. Veterinarians determined that the cause of death was stress, evidenced by severe hemorrhages in the birds' abdominal cavities and skulls.

The shocking discovery was made on January 1, 2025, when local residents reported finding numerous dead birds in the area. The "Green Balkans" team visited the site and assessed the situation, concluding that the death toll could be even higher. They were able to collect 606 finches before sunset, but suspect that more birds perished elsewhere. The organization stressed that the tragic incident, linked to the noise and chaos of New Year's Eve celebrations, might have occurred in other areas across the country as well.

Source: Green Balkans