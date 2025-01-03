Intense fighting continues in Novovasylivka, a village located south of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, as Russian forces launch assault operations with superior manpower. The ongoing clashes, which began on December 30 and continued into the new year, see Russian forces primarily using infantry with occasional support from armored vehicles and light artillery. The tactical situation remains chaotic, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces occupying different parts of the village. Despite the heavy fighting, analysts believe Russia's advantage in manpower could prove decisive in this battle.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have also made advancements in six settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Kurakhove and areas near Vovkove, Neskuchne, Novoielyzavetivka, Solone, and Vozdvyzhenka. This advancement follows earlier reports of Russian forces amassing near Novoolenivka, suggesting further military operations in the region. As these offensives continue, Ukrainian defense forces have actively responded to mitigate the damage, with both ground forces and electronic warfare units involved in the countermeasures.

In another significant development, on the night of January 1-2, Russian forces launched an aerial bombing campaign in Stepnohirsk, a town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The attack, which involved guided bombs, led to the destruction of a five-story building, killing one person. Rescue efforts lasted over five hours, ultimately recovering the victim's body from the rubble.

On the air defense front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been actively engaged in repelling Russian drone strikes. Russian forces launched 72 Shahed-type and other drones during the night of January 1-2, but the majority were downed by Ukrainian air defenses, with 47 drones confirmed destroyed and 24 more dissipating without causing harm. Ukrainian forces used a combination of mobile fire units, anti-aircraft missile systems, and aviation to counter the attack.

Additionally, there is significant progress in preparing Ukrainian pilots for future combat operations. Two hundred Ukrainian aviators have completed basic training in the UK, focusing on general aircraft handling, low-level navigation, and advanced formation flying, ahead of future operations involving F-16 fighter jets. The UK’s involvement in this training aims to enhance Ukrainian pilots’ readiness and capability for operating advanced aircraft in combat scenarios.

As the war drags on, casualties continue to mount. According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost a total of 792,170 troops since the beginning of its invasion on February 24, 2022. The reported losses include significant numbers of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and aircraft, reflecting the heavy toll of the conflict on Russian forces. These figures highlight the ongoing intensity of the war, with no clear resolution in sight.

