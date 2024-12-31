Desperate Search for Nikolay from Konare Unresolved After Nearly Three Weeks
It has now been 17 days since 13-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare went missing. Despite a continued search, there has been no trace of the boy, who has Down Syndrome, leaving authorities and volunteers in despair. The search teams have scoured an area within an 8 km radius, following up on every lead and report they receive.
Konare’s mayor, Stancho Stefanov, stated that volunteers, along with police, military, and gendarmerie personnel, have thoroughly searched the surrounding areas, including high mountains and dams. The search efforts have been extensive, and while volunteers are feeling the weight of the uncertainty, they remain determined. "Despair is noticeable in the volunteers, but we are not stopping," Stefanov commented.
Nikolay’s mother, Denka, is heartbroken and pleads for the safe return of her son. As the cold weather sets in, the hope of finding Niki continues to dwindle. His disappearance on December 17 has left the community in turmoil.
More than 300 people have joined the search, utilizing advanced tools such as thermal cameras and drones to cover vast areas. Authorities even employed a helicopter to aid the operation. A significant clue came when Niki’s dog, found alive near a local restaurant, was discovered by Mayor Stefanov, but this has not yet led to any breakthrough in the search for the missing child.
Source: Nova TV
