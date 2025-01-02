Bulgaria Welcomes First Baby of 2025, Krum, Born on New Year's Eve

Society | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 10:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Welcomes First Baby of 2025, Krum, Born on New Year's Eve

Bulgaria's first baby of 2025, Krum, arrived at 00:01 on New Year's Eve, making his debut just after midnight. Weighing 2.3 kilograms and measuring 47 centimeters in length, he was born prematurely at 35 weeks, well before his expected due date of February 4. Despite being born early, Krum is doing well, and his mother, Stanislava Borisova, expressed her happiness in welcoming her son, regardless of his early arrival.

It all happened unexpectedly, but I’m so happy he’s here with me, to hold and feel him. It doesn’t matter that he was premature. I’m so thankful for the entire team at Sheinovo who supported me that evening,” said Borisova. The newborn's name, Krum, had been chosen well in advance and is in honor of a family member, Borisova's brother-in-law.

Dr. Zornitsa Malinova, who assisted with Krum's birth at Sheinovo Hospital, confirmed that the baby was born naturally, despite arriving ahead of schedule. She also shared that since the start of the new year, Sheinovo has welcomed two newborns, including Krum. The other baby was born earlier in the morning, at 4:30 am, after just 31 weeks of gestation. This baby is also in an incubator and is expected to stay for some time but is already doing well.

In 2024, Sheinovo Hospital had 2,170 births, a slight increase from the previous year. Around 10% of these births were premature, a figure that remains consistent with the hospital's typical statistics.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

