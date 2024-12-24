Bulgaria’s Schengen Adaptation: No Layoffs Amid Enhanced Border Checks

Following Bulgaria and Romania's accession to Schengen, the responsibilities of control institutions have expanded significantly, requiring more precise and comprehensive checks. These inspections will now be conducted based on risk analysis and randomly, ensuring thorough monitoring while maintaining free movement. Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director General of the Border Police, emphasized that no personnel will be laid off as part of this transition.

Teams from the Border Police, the Customs Agency, and the National Revenue Agency have already been deployed along major routes, including the Struma highway, to conduct checks without disrupting traffic. According to Zlatanov, the approach to border control has undergone a fundamental change. Instead of extensive checks at border checkpoints, officers will now operate within a 30-kilometer zone, performing inspections on cars, trucks, and vans. These checks may be random or informed by risk analysis when there are indications of potential threats.

"The convenience of conducting thorough checks at border crossings for as much time as needed is no longer available," Zlatanov explained. "Now, you will see numerous detachments in this 30-kilometer zone inspecting vehicles. Any citizen could be stopped for a random check, or based on information suggesting potential risks."

Zlatanov assured that the staff of the Border Police and related agencies are among the best prepared in Europe to tackle crime. He reiterated that employees who are no longer required at border checkpoints will be reassigned to roles within the 30-kilometer zone or to external borders with Turkey and Serbia. Despite some staff being redirected, the social status of employees will remain unaffected.

"Our border police are in excellent condition and operate at the highest level across Europe," Zlatanov said. "We do not plan any layoffs. Instead, staff will be repositioned where they are needed most, ensuring efficient operations while maintaining job security for all employees."

This reorganization reflects Bulgaria's commitment to adapting its border control processes while preserving the welfare of its workforce and upholding its responsibilities within the Schengen area.

