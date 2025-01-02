Mass Shooting Outside New York Club Adds to String of Recent Attacks

World | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:54
Bulgaria: Mass Shooting Outside New York Club Adds to String of Recent Attacks

A shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York City, left at least 10 people injured late Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department. The incident occurred near the Amazura nightclub in the Jamaica neighborhood shortly before 11:20 pm. Emergency responders transported the victims to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen’s Children Medical Center. None of the injuries are life-threatening, and all victims are expected to recover, the NYPD confirmed.

Video footage shared on the Citizen App captured the scene outside the nightclub, showing a heavy presence of police vehicles and ambulances. Amazura, a popular venue capable of hosting up to 4,000 people, is known for its live events and DJ performances.

This shooting follows a series of violent incidents across the United States. Hours earlier, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven others. The explosion is being investigated for potential links to a separate New Orleans attack on New Year’s Eve, where a car plowed into a crowd, killing at least 15 people.

Authorities have revealed that the vehicles in both the Las Vegas and New Orleans incidents were rented from the same platform, Turo. The FBI described the New Orleans attack as "an act of terrorism" and disclosed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, carried an ISIS flag and several suspected explosive devices in his vehicle.

President Joe Biden addressed the violence, confirming that law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining possible connections between the events. "We’re tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement is investigating this as well, including whether there’s any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Biden said. He assured the public that all available resources are being deployed to safeguard the nation.

The series of incidents has heightened concerns about public safety, as investigations continue to uncover details and potential links between the attacks.

Sources:

  • ANI
  • New York Post
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shooting, New York, attack, New Orleans

Related Articles:

Montenegro Shooting Leaves 12 Dead, Including Two Children

In Montenegro's historic capital of Cetinje, a mass shooting has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including two children, while leaving four others in critical condition

World » Southeast Europe | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:48

New Orleans Terror Attack Claims 15 Lives; Investigations Explore Possible Links to Las Vegas Incident

A deadly attack in New Orleans, United States, claimed 15 lives during New Year’s celebrations, prompting condemnation and messages of solidarity from world leaders

World | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:37

Accused Killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Opposes Extradition to New York

Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is challenging his extradition to New York.

World | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Quetta Railway Station Blast: 16 Dead, 30 Injured in Suspected Suicide Attack

At least 16 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning

World | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:10

Four Dead, Nine Injured in Georgia High School Shooting; Suspect in Custody

A shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday left four people dead, including two students and two teachers, while nine others were wounded

World | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 08:40

Knife Attack in Solingen Leaves Three Dead, 'Festival of Diversity' Canceled

Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured

World » EU | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Mickoski Slams 'Balkanized' EU Accession, Calls for Bulgaria to Address Macedonian Concerns

Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, commented on the challenges of EU accession, stating that the process has been "Balkanized" rather than "Europeanized"

World » Southeast Europe | January 3, 2025, Friday // 11:10

Zelensky: Trump Could Help End the War, but Challenges Remain

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in ending the war with Russia

World » Ukraine | January 3, 2025, Friday // 10:28

Protests and Security Standoff Halt Arrest of South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), suspended its attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday after a standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS) at the pr

World | January 3, 2025, Friday // 10:17

With Ukraine Gas Transit Cut, TurkStream Remains Europe's Last Russian Corridor

The termination of Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine marks a significant shift in Europe's energy landscape

World » EU | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 17:16

Ukraine Launches "Grain from Ukraine" Fund to Aid Syria's Stabilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the establishment of the "Grain from Ukraine" fund, aiming to support efforts to stabilize Syria by providing security and economic opportunities

World » Ukraine | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 15:01

Intense Urban Combat in Novovasylivka as Russia Advances in Donetsk

Intense fighting continues in Novovasylivka, a village located south of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria