Mass Shooting Outside New York Club Adds to String of Recent Attacks

A shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York City, left at least 10 people injured late Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department. The incident occurred near the Amazura nightclub in the Jamaica neighborhood shortly before 11:20 pm. Emergency responders transported the victims to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen’s Children Medical Center. None of the injuries are life-threatening, and all victims are expected to recover, the NYPD confirmed.

Video footage shared on the Citizen App captured the scene outside the nightclub, showing a heavy presence of police vehicles and ambulances. Amazura, a popular venue capable of hosting up to 4,000 people, is known for its live events and DJ performances.

This shooting follows a series of violent incidents across the United States. Hours earlier, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven others. The explosion is being investigated for potential links to a separate New Orleans attack on New Year’s Eve, where a car plowed into a crowd, killing at least 15 people.

Authorities have revealed that the vehicles in both the Las Vegas and New Orleans incidents were rented from the same platform, Turo. The FBI described the New Orleans attack as "an act of terrorism" and disclosed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, carried an ISIS flag and several suspected explosive devices in his vehicle.

President Joe Biden addressed the violence, confirming that law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining possible connections between the events. "We’re tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement is investigating this as well, including whether there’s any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," Biden said. He assured the public that all available resources are being deployed to safeguard the nation.

The series of incidents has heightened concerns about public safety, as investigations continue to uncover details and potential links between the attacks.

