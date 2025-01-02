Montenegro Shooting Leaves 12 Dead, Including Two Children

In Montenegro's historic capital of Cetinje, a mass shooting has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including two children, while leaving four others in critical condition. The tragic event unfolded when the gunman, Aco Martinovic, reportedly began his rampage at a local restaurant following an argument with some of the victims. In this initial attack, four people were killed.

After leaving the restaurant, Martinovic continued his assault at three other locations, taking the lives of at least seven more individuals. Local media reports indicate that some of the victims were members of the gunman’s own family, adding another layer of tragedy to the incident.

Authorities pursued Martinovic, eventually surrounding his residence. According to Montenegrin Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic, the situation escalated when the perpetrator realized he was cornered. In a desperate act, Martinovic attempted to take his own life. He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

"The person was isolated by law enforcement at his home," Saranovic explained. "When the perpetrator saw that his situation was hopeless, he attempted suicide." The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of this shocking violence.

The government declared three days of national mourning from Thursday.