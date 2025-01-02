New Orleans Terror Attack Claims 15 Lives; Investigations Explore Possible Links to Las Vegas Incident

A deadly attack in New Orleans, United States, claimed 15 lives during New Year’s celebrations, prompting condemnation and messages of solidarity from world leaders. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar described the incident as a terrorist act and expressed condolences to the victims' families. He extended wishes for the recovery of two injured Israeli citizens, adding that Israel’s Consul General in Houston was instructed to send a representative to the scene. Sa'ar declared, “Terror has no place in our world. Israel stands in solidarity with New Orleans and the United States.”

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his grief, emphasizing New Orleans’ historic ties to France. He extended his thoughts to the victims, their families, and the American people. Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sorrow, calling the incident a "senseless act of violence" and offering support to those affected. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the attack as horrific and extended his sympathies to the victims, their families, and emergency responders. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas also condemned the violence, with Kallas noting the deliberate nature of the attack and standing in solidarity with those affected.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the incident as a display of senseless hatred, lamenting the loss of life and wishing a swift recovery to the injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried the attack, stating that terrorism and violence must not be tolerated. Zelensky offered condolences and emphasized the importance of justice for those responsible.

The FBI identified the driver involved in the attack as Shamsud Din Jabbar, revealing that he had an ISIS flag and suspected explosive devices in the vehicle, which had been rented from the platform Turo. They classified the incident as an act of terrorism. The vehicle rammed into a crowd celebrating the New Year, causing extensive casualties and chaos.

Meanwhile, hours after the New Orleans attack, a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas killed one person and injured seven others. Authorities are investigating potential links between the two incidents, as both vehicles were rented through the same car rental platform. President Joe Biden confirmed that law enforcement and intelligence agencies are actively pursuing all leads to determine whether there is a connection. He assured the public that every resource is being used to ensure safety.

Biden reiterated the commitment to investigating these acts and preventing further threats. The coordinated response reflects a strong stance against terrorism, as leaders worldwide emphasize unity and resilience in the face of such tragedies.

Source: ANI