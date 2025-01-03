January 2 Weather: Sunny Conditions Across Bulgaria with Some Morning Fog

On January 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions. Morning hours may bring fog or inversion clouds in valleys, but visibility is expected to improve in the afternoon, leaving mostly clear skies across the country. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the south-southwest. Temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C in most regions, with some valleys experiencing even lower temperatures. In Sofia, the morning low will be minus 5°C. Daytime highs will reach between 7°C and 12°C, though areas where fog persists may see temperatures closer to 2°C, including Sofia.

Along the coast, sunny weather is expected, accompanied by light winds from the south-southwest. However, isolated areas may encounter low visibility in the morning. Daytime temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C. Sea water temperatures are forecast between 8°C and 9°C, with wave heights of 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny with light to moderate winds coming from the west-southwest. Temperatures at an altitude of 1,200 meters are predicted to reach 6°C, while at 2,000 meters, highs will be around 0°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)