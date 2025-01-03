Electricity Prices for Bulgarian Households Rise by 8.42% Starting January 1, 2025

At a closed session, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) approved an average increase of 8.42% in electricity prices for household consumers, effective from January 1, 2025. The changes vary slightly among electricity providers, with Electrohold customers seeing an increase of 8.36%, EVN customers 8.39%, and Energo Pro customers 8.55%. These figures include the costs for network services, as stated by the regulator.

The EWRC attributed the adjustment to several key factors. A significant driver is the projected annual market price for base load electricity for the period from July 2024 to June 2025, which has risen by more than 23%. The estimated price increased from 173.09 leva/MWh to 212.12 leva/MWh, based on data as of November 30, 2024, and projections for the remaining months until June 2025.

Additionally, higher costs incurred by the public supplier have contributed to the price hike. This is largely due to the increased quantities of electricity allocated for the regulated market, totaling 927,000 MWh. A significant portion of this supply will come from "TPP Maritsa Iztok 2" EAD under an order issued by the Minister of Energy.

Another contributing factor is the adjustment in preferential electricity prices and premiums for combined heat and power producers, driven by the need to reflect the higher natural gas prices. The achieved and estimated gas prices for the remaining months are over 17% higher than the initial estimates for the price period.

Despite these changes, the EWRC confirmed that the prices for heat energy would remain unchanged.

The decision followed a public discussion held on December 18, 2024, during which all interested parties were invited to present their views. EWRC Chairman Ivan Ivanov emphasized the importance of striking a balance across the supply chain—from production, through transmission and distribution, to the end consumer.